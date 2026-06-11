Shakira Top 20 Songs: From Hips Don't Lie To Waka Waka (Birthday Special) Entertainment

Celebrate the journey of global pop icon Shakira with her Top 20 biggest and most unforgettable songs. From Latin-pop anthems and emotional ballads to worldwide dance-floor hits, these tracks showcase the voice, energy, and unique style that made Shakira a global superstar. TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Intro: The Queen of Latin Pop 0:47 - From Trending

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.