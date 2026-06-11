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US Strikes Rain Down on Southern Iran
(MENAFN) Fresh explosions and aerial bombardments shook multiple locations across southern Iran in the early hours of Thursday, as a new round of American military strikes intensified, Iranian state media reported.
Iranian state television confirmed that five "enemy projectiles" struck a facility in the Kargan district of Minab, a coastal city in the country's south. Separately, blasts were reported in the port city of Bandar Abbas, while Iranian media outlets documented detonations and activated air defense systems across Jask, Qeshm, and Sirik — all situated within Hormozgan province.
The escalation unfolded hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) publicly confirmed that American armed forces had commenced a fresh round of what it characterized as "self-defense" strikes on multiple targets inside Iranian territory.
CENTCOM stated the operations were ordered by US President Donald Trump, framing them as a direct response to what the command described as Iran's "continued aggression."
Iranian state television confirmed that five "enemy projectiles" struck a facility in the Kargan district of Minab, a coastal city in the country's south. Separately, blasts were reported in the port city of Bandar Abbas, while Iranian media outlets documented detonations and activated air defense systems across Jask, Qeshm, and Sirik — all situated within Hormozgan province.
The escalation unfolded hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) publicly confirmed that American armed forces had commenced a fresh round of what it characterized as "self-defense" strikes on multiple targets inside Iranian territory.
CENTCOM stated the operations were ordered by US President Donald Trump, framing them as a direct response to what the command described as Iran's "continued aggression."
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