Farah Khan On 'Lock Upp': No Filters, Retakes, Just Famous People Attempting To Reveal Their True Selves

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer-Youtuber Farah Khan, who will be seen hosting Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa alongside Rietish Deshmukh, has said that the upcoming reality show has no filters, retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves under pressure.

Farah Khan said: "Across my career, I've seen a lot, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a different beast. No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves, under real pressure. That's where the asli entertainment begins.”

“Riteish and I have very different styles, which makes this chaos even more fun. If you think you've seen drama before, think again... Netflix has ensured this is drama ka bhi baap."

A collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa pushes contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions.

Riteish said: "What makes Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa engaging is that it's a reflection of the times we live in, and that can be both fun and fascinating.”

“Every contestant enters with their truth and a strategy, but inside Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, everything gets tested. Farah and I will have a front-row seat to every twist, conflict, and revelation. One thing is certain: nobody walks out the same."

Hosted by Riteish and Farah as the formidable 'Jailers', Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa places 14 well-known personalities as 'inmates' inside a controlled, high-pressure jail unlike anything seen before in Indian reality entertainment.

Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices.

Ekta said: "I've always believed great entertainment isn't just watched - it's talked about, debated, and impossible to ignore. Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa was created to spark exactly those kinds of conversations, and this partnership with Netflix takes that energy to a truly global stage. And if the inmates think they'll have it easy, they clearly haven't met our Jailers yet."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said,“As we ramp up our Unscripted slate, we are excited to bring forward our headlining series for the year - Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, a bold disruptive and thrilling show to our audiences. We're excited to introduce a show that not only entertains but also sparks conversation and reflects the complexity of human behavior under pressure.”

“Captive reality is a genre we have been keen to dive into and Lock Upp stands out as a concept we have been very excited about bringing to Netflix. Ekta created something differentiated and memorable and together we have adapted this much loved format for our members.”

“Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa” will stream on Netflix from June 27.