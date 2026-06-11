MP Cop's Daughter Secures 113Th Rank In AFCAT, Set To Join IAF As Flying Officer

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 11 (IANS) Inspired by her father's years of service in the police force and driven by a desire to serve the nation, a young woman from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a place in the Indian Air Force as a Flying Officer.

Priya Malviya, daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravi Malviya, who is posted at the Chhindwara Kotwali police station, has been selected as a Flying Officer after successfully clearing the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). Her achievement has brought pride not only to her family but also to the entire district, as she has become the first woman from Chhindwara to attain the rank of Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.

Having spent her childhood watching her father serve in uniform, Priya nurtured a dream of contributing to the nation in a similar capacity. Determined to turn that dream into reality, she pursued higher education in Gujarat and completed her Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Communication from Gujarat Technological University.

After completing her engineering studies, she appeared for the AFCAT examination, one of the key entry routes into the Indian Air Force. Her hard work and dedication paid off when she not only qualified for the examination but also secured an impressive 113th rank at the national level.

Expressing her happiness over the achievement, Priya said the selection marked one of the most memorable moments of her life and hoped her success would inspire other young women to pursue their aspirations with confidence.

"This has been a truly wonderful and golden experience for me. I want not just myself, but all daughters to move forward, have confidence in themselves, become independent, and choose their own careers," Priya Malviya said.

Her accomplishment has also filled her family with immense pride, particularly her father, who described the moment as one of the happiest experiences of his life.

Speaking to reporters, Ravi Malviya said, "I am feeling immense joy from within. I am extremely happy. I had never experienced such happiness before; my daughter has given me this moment of great joy. She has made my life meaningful and brought honour to our family."

Recalling his daughter's dedication and commitment towards her studies, he said her success was the result of years of hard work, discipline, and perseverance.

"She has achieved this feat with utmost dedication and hard work. She used to study a lot. We never had to scold her; she is a good child. I am very happy today," he added.

Following her selection, Priya is now set to begin the next phase of her journey and will proceed to Hyderabad for formal training before taking up her responsibilities as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.