Dubai Esports & Games Festival Celebrates Next Generation Of Creative Talent

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Imagination Heroes and Game Changers showcase emerging innovators across gaming and digital industries







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 2026: Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) has announced the winners of the Game Changers and Dubai Culture Imagination Heroes challenges, held as part of its Educational Engagement Programme. The challenges provided students with an opportunity to showcase their skills across gaming and digital industries, demonstrating the creativity, innovation, and initiative needed to succeed in future-focused careers. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the programme sought to connect students with opportunities across gaming, technology, and digital industries, bridging education with real-world exposure. A ceremony to recognise the efforts of the winners was held on the opening day of GameExpo at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This event was attended by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, along with a host of distinguished guests. Thrilled with the response to the event, His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, affirmed the Council's commitment to nurturing young talent across all sports. “Supporting innovators in digital sports and esports is one of the cornerstones of the Dubai Sports Council's strategy, which aims at cultivating a new generation of champions and future leaders. We are dedicated to providing a stimulating environment and competitive platforms that empower our youth to harness their potential and transform their passion into tangible achievements, thereby solidifying Dubai's position as a leading global destination for digital sports and innovation as well,” His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul remarked. “The exceptional creativity we are witnessing today in the Fantasy Champions and Change Makers challenges reflects the promising capabilities of our youth and underscores the successful integration of efforts among various Dubai institutions to link sports with education and technology. These high-quality initiatives are perfectly aligned with the strategic objectives of the 'Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033' and effectively contribute to empowering talent and developing champions capable of excelling and competing on the international stage,” Belhoul added. The Dubai Culture Imagination Heroes Challenge supported by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority attracted 4,032 entries. Judges highlighted the creativity, innovation, and quality of submissions from students aged 5 to 18 as they developed original characters and the worlds they inhabit through drawing, digital art, physical models, or short video concepts. Meanwhile, the Game Changers Challenge attracted 3,335 students who demonstrated critical thinking, teamwork, and communication skills while finding innovative solutions to real-life or simulated problems. Open to students aged 10 to 17, this competition attracted teams of up to five members, with the shortlisted finalists presenting their concepts to a judging panel at GameExpo. Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to nurturing young creative talent and equipping future generations with the skills needed to thrive in the gaming and digital industries. She noted that this aligns with Dubai Culture's mandate and sectoral priorities to support the growth of the creative economy and strengthen Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. She said:“The Imagination Heroes challenges highlight the remarkable creativity, innovation, and potential of young talent in digital arts, design, and creative content. They demonstrate the importance of providing platforms that empower emerging creators to express their ideas, develop their skills, and transform their concepts into meaningful projects with real-world impact. Initiatives such as this play a vital role in nurturing the next generation of creative talent and supporting the continued growth of the cultural and creative industries.” Al Suwaidi added:“We are proud to support a challenge that has showcased exceptional imagination and creativity while providing participants with opportunities to explore their talents and develop new skills. The quality of the submissions reflects the immense potential of young people to contribute to the future of the creative and digital sectors, helping to advance Dubai's vision of a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.” Muna Al Falasi, Director of Esports and Games Strategy at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“Across both the Dubai Culture Imagination Heroes Challenge and Game Changers Challenge, the standard of entries was exceptional. Students demonstrated creativity, innovation, imagination, and the ability to translate their ideas into tangible outputs. “The young people we have seen take part in these challenges are the future talent that will drive the gaming and digital industries forward and contribute to growth and economic impact. Our goal was to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that encourage students to learn, develop, and understand the wealth of opportunities that await them in Dubai. Their aptitude and application have shown the strength of emerging talent shaping the future of these rapidly expanding industries.” Winners List: Imagination Heroes Challenge

CATEGORY STUDENT NAME SCHOOL 5-8 Years GENERAL Viaan Sandeep Al Diyafah High School, Dubai Pranay Acharya GEMS Our Own High School, Dubai Jasmin Capital School, Dubai Hajra Al Salam Pvt School, Dubai Mahashin Fidaa Maciy GEMS Legacy School, Dubai 9-12 Years GENERAL Mohammed Ibrahim Al Salam Pvt School, Dubai Amelie Capital School, Dubai Rishit Ladva GEMS Our Own High School, Dubai Aktan Kasymaliev Al Salam Pvt School, Dubai Hanaan Al Salam Pvt School, Dubai 13-18 Years GENERAL Daniell Rose Collegiate School, Dubai Rasmiya Banu GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah Ashray Jijikumar Bloomworld Academy, Dubai Samantha Eunice Rive English Language Private School, Dubai Leisha Daswani Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills 5-8 Years LOCAL Hoor Rashed Al Yammahi Roumaitha Al-Ansariah School – Cycle 1 MARYAM MOHAMED SAEED RASHED ALSEREIDI Roumaitha Al-Ansariah School – Cycle 1 ALYAA MOHAMED SULTAN SAIF ALABDOULI Roumaitha Al-Ansariah School – Cycle 1 9-12 Years GENERAL Hamed Ahmed Alhadi Applied Technology Schools (ATS) – Al Aqabiya Campus Saeed Ahmad Aljanabi Applied Technology Schools (ATS) – Al Aqabiya Campus Zayed Sultan MAsoud Applied Technology Schools (ATS) – Al Aqabiya Campus Saif Nasser Alkaabi Applied Technology Schools (ATS) – Al Aqabiya Campus Mozah Rashed Salem Roumaitha Al-Ansariah School – Cycle 1

CATEGORY TEAM / PROJECT NAME STUDENT NAMES SCHOOL Future Ready Calm City System Game Meera Abdulla Mohamed Jaber Al-Ali Mezna Aadel Mohamed Ali Alnaqbi Salama Fahad Mohamed Saif Alqaydi Reem Muntaser Mansoor Ali Alhadhrami Applied Technology Schools (ATS) – AUH Female Play It Green Eco Play – Save Your World FATIMA SEDDIQ ALI ZAID ALSHEHHI ATHBA MOHAMED ALI BALABD ALKETBI ALREEM ABDULRAHMAN HASSAN MOHAMAD GHARIB Applied Technology Schools (ATS) – Ajman Future Ready HIVE – Future You Simulator Mayed Mohamed Hussain Jasim Al Lanjawi Abdulla Fahad Abdulla Alkhatibi Alfalasi Saif Ahmad Humaid Baddaw Alfalasi Applied Technology Schools (ATS) – Dubai Future Ready SPARK (AI Smart Jacket) ALI SALEM ALI SALEM ALKETBI ABDULLA ALI MUFTAH KHAMIS ALBAND Zayed Educational Complex C2, C3 Cyber Smart Shield Up Naser Abdulla Yousef Jasem Alali Applied Technology Schools (ATS) – RAK

Game Changers Challenge:

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.