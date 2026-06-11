Dialogue, Diplomacy Only Way Forward, Not An Era Of War: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's stance that amid multiple major conflicts, dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward. He highlighted the need for supply chain resilience and diversification in the wake of economic risks arising from such conflicts and reiterated that maritime trade should not be endangered. Jaishankar made the statements in his press remarks after the meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova-Chamova.

Highlighting how the world is passing through an exceptionally volatile and uncertain future, with multiple major conflicts, concerns about economic security, recent experience of the pandemic, and recurring threat of terrorism, Jaishankar said, "India has a clear position in respect of all of them. We believe that this is not an era of war. The only solution to this conflict is dialogue and diplomacy."

He mentioned how as the voice of the Global South, India has highlighted concerns about energy, food and fertiliser security--with a call for unimpeded maritime trade. "Where economic risks are concerned, the answer is in supply chain resilience and in further diversification. It is important that maritime trade is neither impeded nor endangered. On behalf of the Global South, India has also repeatedly underlined concerns of energy, food and fertilisers," he said. "As for terrorism, the world must be clear on zero tolerance. On all these issues, there was a meeting of minds between India and Bulgaria," Jaishankar informed.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a visit to Bulgaria and interacted with the senior leadership with discussions focused on bilateral cooperation, partnership between India and the European Union and what the two countries can do together going forward.

On Wednesday, high-level talks were held with Bulgarian leaders, including Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors and strengthening India's engagement with Bulgaria and the European Union. During his talks with his Bulgarian counterpart, the EAM noted that both sides "reviewed the full spectrum of India-Bulgaria relations and explored new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA negotiations conclusion, the Strategic & Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework."

Jaishankar to Visit Finland

EAM will now visit Finland on June 11, where he will participate in the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. This year's edition will be held on the theme 'A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives'. During the visit, he will also hold meetings with his Finnish counterpart and other senior leadership, as per the statement by the MEA. (ANI)

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