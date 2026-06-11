Constitution In Danger: Patwari On Natarajan's RS Nomination Row

Congress alleges 'injustice' over RS nomination rejection

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Thursday raised strong concerns over what he termed as threats to the Constitution and alleged irregularities in the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination. Reacting to the issue on the sidelines of the AICC organisational meeting in Delhi, Patwari alleged that the decision of the Returning Officer was influenced under pressure and demanded judicial scrutiny. "The repeated apprehension that the Constitution is in danger. An individual affiliated with the Sangh assumed the role of Returning Officer and committed an act of extreme injustice making a decision under political pressure," Patwari said.

He further expressed confidence in the judiciary while warning of possible public agitation if relief is not granted. "We have hope for justice; we have hope in the judiciary. Otherwise, the option of taking the issue to the streets, to the people, always remains," he added.

Legal expert defends Returning Officer's decision

The controversy relates to the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh. The matter has already been taken to the Supreme Court by the Congress party. Meanwhile, legal expert Karuna Sagar, a Telangana State High Court advocate, defended the Returning Officer's decision and termed the Congress move to the top court a "political stunt."

"The Returning Officer has rejected the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan on four grounds--one, it is an incomplete Form 26 affidavit; two, non-disclosure of pending proceedings; three, concealment of material facts; and four, failure to rectify defects during scrutiny," Sagar said.

He further added, "Congress party has made it a political stunt and is more serious in playing the victim card rather than following electoral laws." Sagar also questioned the legal route taken by the party, stating that procedural remedies should be exhausted before approaching the Supreme Court directly.

INC holds key meeting on strategy, organisational review

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC) is holding a key meeting at its headquarters under the chairmanship of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting is being attended by general secretaries, in-charges, and state presidents, and is expected to focus on organisational review and political strategy.

A detailed discussion is also scheduled on current political issues, including paper leak incidents, rising inflation, foreign policy concerns, farmers' issues, and what the party terms 'misuse of state institutions against the opposition'.The Congress leadership is likely to plan a roadmap for nationwide protests on these matters.

The party will also deliberate on strategy and preparations in states heading for elections in the near future. Consultations will also be held on possible organisational changes to ensure that decisions are guided by performance evaluations and to avoid internal dissatisfaction in the future.

The meeting is further expected to review strategies to counter programmes planned by the Modi government to mark the completion of its 12-year tenure. Additionally, reports of party secretaries are likely to be discussed, with indications that a significant number of secretaries may be removed as part of the organisational restructuring process. (ANI)

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