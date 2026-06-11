Jaishankar In Bulgaria, Discusses Bilateral Ties, India-EU Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a visit to Bulgaria and interacted with the senior leadership with discussions focused on bilateral cooperation, partnership between India and the European Union and what the two countries can do together going forward. He shared the details in his press remarks after the meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova. Jaishankar noted how India and Bulgaria have longstanding ties with the task now at hand to "refashion that into a contemporary and forward-looking relationship".

Deepening India-Bulgaria Cooperation

He underlined India offers great opportunities and said, "India's growing at 7-8 % annually offers many new opportunities." He listed that within India, opportunities exist in sectors such as engineering and defence and that out of India, our companies are making new investments and seeking further collaborations. Jaishankar noted how Yoga and Ayurveda are gaining in popularity in the country, and with India as a significant player in the global creative industry, he invited Bulgaria to deepen connections on this front.

On the India-European Union ties, he recalled the Free Trade Agreement, which was concluded earlier this year, along with a security and defense partnership and a mobility framework, which have a transformative potential. He highlighted how economic opportunities would be explored with each EU member state, and invited them to undertake initiatives in India.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held high-level talks with Bulgarian leaders, including Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors and strengthening India's engagement with Bulgaria and the European Union. During his talks with his Bulgarian counterpart, the EAM noted that both sides "reviewed the full spectrum of India-Bulgaria relations and explored new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA negotiations conclusion, the Strategic & Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework."

Next Stop: Finland

EAM will now visit Finland on June 11, where he will participate in the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. This year's edition will be held on the theme 'A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives'. During the visit, he will also hold meetings with his Finnish counterpart and other senior leadership, as per the statement by the MEA. (ANI)

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