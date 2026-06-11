Tourism Ministry Eyes 2026 World Cup As Opportunity To Expand Global Reach

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is positioning the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a key platform to strengthen the Kingdom's international tourism presence and showcase its diverse attractions to a global audience, Tourism Minister Imad Hijazin said.

The minister said the tournament presents a unique opportunity to promote the Kingdom through a series of tourism initiatives and cultural events designed to highlight its historical, cultural and natural assets before millions of potential visitors worldwide.

Speaking during a press briefing, Hijazin said the ministry's efforts are focused on expanding the Kingdom's visibility in international tourism markets and reinforcing its position as a leading destination on the global tourism map.

He noted that the Kingdom possesses a distinctive tourism offering built on a rich blend of archaeological, cultural and natural attractions, giving it a competitive advantage among regional and international destinations.

According to Hijazin, promotional campaigns launched by the ministry have generated millions of views through advertising content displayed across multiple countries, contributing to stronger international awareness of the Kingdom's tourism products.

He added that the ministry has worked in cooperation with 12 Jordanian embassies abroad to leverage national celebrations and public events as opportunities to promote tourism destinations through targeted marketing campaigns and visual content.

The minister also highlighted cooperation with Jordanian communities overseas as part of broader efforts to expand the Kingdom's tourism outreach.

In this context, he pointed to ongoing collaboration with the Jordanian community in San Francisco to organize events aimed at introducing international audiences to the Kingdom's tourism and cultural offerings.

Among the initiatives being promoted is the "Jordan House" project, which carries the slogan "Jordan, the Original" and showcases various aspects of national identity, including traditional arts, cultural heritage, mosaics, cuisine and other elements that reflect the Kingdom's unique character.

Hijazin said such initiatives contribute to strengthening the Kingdom's tourism brand and creating new opportunities to engage with visitors from key international markets.

The ministry continues to pursue a strategy centered on increasing the Kingdom's visibility, diversifying source markets and enhancing its competitiveness as a destination capable of offering a broad range of cultural, heritage and leisure experiences.

//Petra// RZ