Uzbekistan, South Korea Review Progress On Expanding Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and South Korea reviewed progress on bilateral economic cooperation and preparations for upcoming high-level events.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry for Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasymov and Bae Jun-hyoung, Head of the Bureau of International Trade Relations at South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources (MOTIR).

During the talks, the sides discussed the timely implementation of agreements reached at previous high-level meetings between the two countries.

--