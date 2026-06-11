Baku Hosts Event On“Technovation: Science And Innovation For Sustainable Economic Transformation” (PHOTO)
The event brought together representatives of government agencies, the business community, international companies, and the expert community to discuss the role of science, innovation, and modern technologies in ensuring sustainable economic growth and economic diversification.
The program includes presentations by representatives of the government, business, and international organizations, as well as panel discussions on the development of the non-oil and gas sector, the innovative transformation of the economy, sustainable development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.--
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