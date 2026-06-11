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Baku Hosts Event On“Technovation: Science And Innovation For Sustainable Economic Transformation” (PHOTO)

Baku Hosts Event On“Technovation: Science And Innovation For Sustainable Economic Transformation” (PHOTO)


2026-06-11 02:36:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. An event titled “Technovation: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” is taking place today in Baku, organized by PMI with the support of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan), Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The event brought together representatives of government agencies, the business community, international companies, and the expert community to discuss the role of science, innovation, and modern technologies in ensuring sustainable economic growth and economic diversification.

The program includes presentations by representatives of the government, business, and international organizations, as well as panel discussions on the development of the non-oil and gas sector, the innovative transformation of the economy, sustainable development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

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