CI Ratings Assigns Stable BBB Rating To Eurasian Development Bank

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Capital Intelligence Rating Agency has assigned the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) a first-time long-term foreign currency credit rating of BBB with a stable outlook.

This is reflected in the statement of the Eurasian Development Bank's (EDB) press service.

In addition, the agency assigned the multilateral financial institution a short-term rating of A2. According to the assessment, the EDB's financial profile exceeds the average creditworthiness of its individual member states, indicating that the bank does not require external rating support. The agency attributed this standalone strength to the institution's prudent risk management framework, full loan-loss reserve coverage, and exceptionally low level of non-performing loans.

Furthermore, the agency emphasized that the bank's operational model has proven resilient over its twenty-year history. Between 2022 and 2025, the institution established itself as the multilateral development bank in non-sovereign financing within its region, focusing primarily on infrastructure and renewable energy. The evaluation was conducted by CI Ratings, an entity established in 1982 and supervised by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

According to EDB, the credit evaluation is expected to directly facilitate the bank's expansion into Middle Eastern capital markets following the launch of its Abu Dhabi Global Market office in December 2025.

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