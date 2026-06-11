Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amcham Azerbaijan Urges Businesses To Innovate And Embrace Sustainability

Amcham Azerbaijan Urges Businesses To Innovate And Embrace Sustainability


2026-06-11 02:36:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. In the face of rapid global change, businesses must not only adopt new technologies but also rethink their business models, improve efficiency, respond to emerging challenges, and create long-term value, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan), Dayanat Sadullayev, said, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the statement at the event“Technovation: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” taking place in Baku.

According to him, corporate sustainability is becoming particularly important in today's environment.

“Today's rapidly changing environment and global events demand sustainability from businesses. It is important for the business community not only to adapt to new technologies but also to rethink approaches to doing business, improve efficiency, respond to new challenges, and create long-term value,” he said.

Sadullayev noted the importance of platforms for dialogue and the exchange of experience between the public and private sectors.

--

MENAFN11062026000187011040ID1111242771



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search