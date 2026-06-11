Amcham Azerbaijan Urges Businesses To Innovate And Embrace Sustainability
He made the statement at the event“Technovation: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” taking place in Baku.
According to him, corporate sustainability is becoming particularly important in today's environment.
“Today's rapidly changing environment and global events demand sustainability from businesses. It is important for the business community not only to adapt to new technologies but also to rethink approaches to doing business, improve efficiency, respond to new challenges, and create long-term value,” he said.
Sadullayev noted the importance of platforms for dialogue and the exchange of experience between the public and private sectors.--
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