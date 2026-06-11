Azerbaijan's Fincert Joins Global Cybersecurity Network FIRST
This was reported by a statement from the Central Bank.
FIRST is an international organization that brings together computer security incident response teams representing the government, commercial, and academic sectors. FinCERT's accession to FIRST is an important step toward expanding opportunities for reliable international cooperation in cybersecurity within the financial sector, ensuring access to best practices, strengthening the operational exchange of information, and developing capabilities to counter cyber incidents. This membership will contribute to the development of the cybersecurity ecosystem in Azerbaijan's financial sector, strengthen early warning and coordination capabilities within the industry, and enhance the cyber resilience of financial market participants.--
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