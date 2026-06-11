Azerbaijan's Fincert Joins Global Cybersecurity Network FIRST

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Financial Sector Computer Emergency Response Team (FinCERT), established by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan to coordinate cybersecurity incidents in the financial sector, has successfully met the membership requirements and has been accepted into the internationally recognized Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST).

This was reported by a statement from the Central Bank.

FIRST is an international organization that brings together computer security incident response teams representing the government, commercial, and academic sectors. FinCERT's accession to FIRST is an important step toward expanding opportunities for reliable international cooperation in cybersecurity within the financial sector, ensuring access to best practices, strengthening the operational exchange of information, and developing capabilities to counter cyber incidents. This membership will contribute to the development of the cybersecurity ecosystem in Azerbaijan's financial sector, strengthen early warning and coordination capabilities within the industry, and enhance the cyber resilience of financial market participants.

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