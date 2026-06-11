Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Fincert Joins Global Cybersecurity Network FIRST

Azerbaijan's Fincert Joins Global Cybersecurity Network FIRST


2026-06-11 02:36:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Financial Sector Computer Emergency Response Team (FinCERT), established by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan to coordinate cybersecurity incidents in the financial sector, has successfully met the membership requirements and has been accepted into the internationally recognized Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST).

This was reported by a statement from the Central Bank.

FIRST is an international organization that brings together computer security incident response teams representing the government, commercial, and academic sectors. FinCERT's accession to FIRST is an important step toward expanding opportunities for reliable international cooperation in cybersecurity within the financial sector, ensuring access to best practices, strengthening the operational exchange of information, and developing capabilities to counter cyber incidents. This membership will contribute to the development of the cybersecurity ecosystem in Azerbaijan's financial sector, strengthen early warning and coordination capabilities within the industry, and enhance the cyber resilience of financial market participants.

--

MENAFN11062026000187011040ID1111242770



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search