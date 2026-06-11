EIB Provides €200 Million To Support Renewable Energy Investments In Türkiye

EIB Provides €200 Million To Support Renewable Energy Investments In Türkiye
Under the agreements, the two Turkish financial institutions will on-lend the funds to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies for investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.
The financing is expected to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening energy security and supply chains, enhancing climate resilience, and supporting the creation of green jobs in Türkiye.
The EIB Group, the lending arm of the European Union owned by its 27 member states, remains one of the world's largest multilateral development banks. In 2025, it signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory support for more than 870 projects across key priority areas, including climate action, digitalisation, security and defence, social infrastructure, agriculture, and global partnerships.--
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