War Update: 251 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Heaviest Fighting Continues On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in its operational update as of 08:00 on June 11.

The enemy launched 100 air strikes, dropping 292 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,293 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,248 shelling attacks, including 38 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian troops conducted air strikes near the settlements of Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, and Chervonyi Pakhar in the Sumy region.

The Air Force of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck two artillery systems, three unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, four command posts, and five clusters of Russian personnel.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one combat engagement was recorded. The enemy carried out three air strikes using seven guided aerial bombs and launched 90 attacks, including eight with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched four attacks near Starytsia and toward Okhrimivka and Kindrashivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance toward Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops made 16 attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Yampil, and toward Lyman and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 14 assaults near Zakitne and Riznykivka, as well as toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops made one attempt to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian invaders launched 14 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Stepanivka, as well as toward Kostiantynivka, Mykolaipillia, Vilne, and Bilytske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 assault operations by Russian forces near Rodynske, Nykanorivka, Ivanivka, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, and Udachne, as well as toward Vilne, Hannivka, Bilytske, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novohryshyne, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked four times near Zelenyi Hai and Ternove, as well as toward Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces carried out 29 attacks near Rybne, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Charivne, and toward Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Novoselivka, and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped six Russian attempts to advance near Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky, and toward Nova Tokmachka and Charivne.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses near Bilohrudyi Island.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to June 11, 2026, have reached approximately 1,378,820 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff