Copenhagen Expands Copenpay Year-Round And Takes Tourist Rewards Global

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Copenhagen's tourist reward scheme will launch as a permanent, year-round platform on June 22, allowing visitors to earn rewards for positive actions, while destinations across Europe, North America, and Australia adopt the concept.

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful Copenhagen announces that Copenhagen's tourist reward scheme will launch as a permanent, year-round platform on June 22, allowing visitors to earn rewards for positive actions, while destinations across Europe, North America, and Australia adopt the concept.

Jump on a bike to earn a cup of coffee. Collect trash and get a kayak tour for free. Arrive by train and get a sauna experience. CopenPay returns this summer, with no end date, and the popular tourism reward scheme is back to change the way tourists explore Copenhagen, with positive actions replacing traditional sightseeing.

“In a time when tourists around the world are often the target of criticism, Copenhagen's CopenPay provides a new way for tourists to engage with the city in a positive way,” says Rikke Holm Petersen, Director of Behaviour at Wonderful Copenhagen.“Inspiration and contribution seem to be the new souvenir.”

According to a survey from Booking (2025), 69% of tourists wish to do something positive for the destination they visit[1], and more than 30,000 tourists have already participated in CopenPay activities. The initiative has received global recognition, including being named one of the world's best inventions by TIME Magazine in 2025, while the European Commission has highlighted it as“a transition pathway for tourism.”

“CopenPay is a modern-day fairytale,” says Rikke Holm Petersen.“A slightly crazy idea: that tourists would spend part of their precious holidays doing something good for the city – like collecting litter – in exchange for experiences. And just like in a fairytale, the idea turned out not to be so crazy after all.”

New Study: Tourists Are Not Motivated by Rewards but by the Experience

A new evaluation of visitor behaviour created by the analysis agency Maple reveals a surprising insight: tourists are more motivated by the positive actions they take than by the rewards they receive.

Only 23% say they are motivated by the reward itself. By contrast, nearly half – 48% – say their primary motivation is the opportunity to have a unique, meaningful and educational experience. Furthermore, seven out of ten participants say they have changed habits back home.

This insight challenges conventional thinking about behavioural change in tourism. Rather than incentives alone driving action, it is the experience itself that truly motivates visitors.

More Unique Experiences Added Across the City

Based on these insights, CopenPay is expanding its range of experiences – making the program even more engaging and distinctive.

Visitors can take part in a growing number of hands-on exchanges across the city: collect a bag of trash and get a free organic meal at BaneGaarden, upcycle worn clothing at Designmuseum Danmark for free, or arrive by bike and gain access to concerts and discounts on cultural events.

“Our ambition is to make positive engagement with the city something people actively seek out and to give our visitors experiences and learnings, they can bring home. Last year, 7 out of 10 said they changed habits after returning home,” says Rikke Holm Petersen.

Transport is a Cornerstone in CopenPay

A journey starts already from your home, and so does CopenPay, which is why transport plays a central role. The initiative rewards visitors who choose to arrive in Copenhagen by train with a variety of incentives, including complimentary bike rentals and cycling lessons, making it easy and safe to experience the city on two wheels.“Copenhagen is the world's number one cycling capital, and with CopenPay we want to give visitors something they can take home with them – while also making it safer for everyone to move around the city,” says Rikke Holm Petersen.

Furthermore, tourists arriving in electric vehicles are rewarded with free parking and discounts on charging during their stay.

From Local Pilot to Global Movement

Following the success of CopenPay in Copenhagen, the model was made available free of charge to destinations worldwide in February 2026 under the name DestinationPay, allowing others to adopt and adapt. Since then, more than 350 destinations have been introduced to the model and supported in bringing it to life locally. Several countries including Germany, Italy, France, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia are already preparing to launch their own initiatives this year, with Berlin having already launched its own.

“We share a lot of the same values and ambitions as Copenhagen, and therefore the CopenPay scheme to encourage positive actions and promote a new mindset amongst visitors is of great potential to the Eryri National Park. Making tourism a force for positive change is something we all should take part in, and the CopenPay model is easily adaptable for the Eryri National Park, so that is something we are actively working on,” says Alec Young, Carbon Officer, Eryri National Park.

“The ambition is not just to scale CopenPay, but to inspire a global shift in how tourism is experienced – where engaging positively with a destination becomes part of the journey itself,” Rikke Holm Petersen concludes.

Facts about CopenPay



Launched in Copenhagen in 2024 as a pilot initiative

Expanded significantly in 2025

Relaunching in 2026 as a year-round initiative with no end date

Model made freely available to all destinations as“DestinationPay” in November 2025

350+ destinations introduced to the concept worldwide

More than 30,000 participants

100+ participating attractions

59% increase in bike rentals among participants

1,200 kg of trash collected from canals in the pilot

7 out of 10 participants report changed behavior after returning home

Only 23% of participants are motivated by rewards, 48% by meaningful experiences 98% would recommend CopenPay to others

Facts about Copenhagen



More bikes than people

Copenhagen has more bicycles than residents and nearly 400 km of dedicated cycle lanes

Nearly half commute by bike

Around 45% of all trips to work or education are made by bicycle

The world's happiest city

Copenhagen ranked#1 globally in the 2026 Happy City Index The world's most liveable city

Ranked #1 in the Economist Intelligence Unit Global Liveability Index 2025, and scored 100/100 on stability, reflecting low crime and high levels of trust.

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Photo: COPENPAY_2026

CONTACT: Giuseppe Liverino Wonderful Copenhagen...