Wanted Fugitive Ganesh Balaso Kale Deported From Thailand, Arrested At Mumbai Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it has successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Ganesh Balaso Kale from Thailand to India.

The deportation process was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Embassy of India in Bangkok.

According to the officials, Kale is wanted in connection with cybercrime fraud, in which victims were lured by the offer of online part-time jobs. They were asked to make certain deposits as monetary investments and were later defrauded.

Investigators said that the accused used to operate a network of cyber financial criminals by involving various unsuspecting persons in the scam. "He used to lure individuals by promising interest/commission in exchange for allowing the use of their bank accounts for the transfer of illicit funds and subsequently utilised such accounts to cheat multiple innocent victims," the officials said.

"The subject also allegedly instructed co-accused persons to arrange mobile phones and procure fake SIM cards to facilitate the commission of offences," the CBI officials added.

Based on the Interpol Red Notice, the accused was located in Thailand. He was detained by the Thai Authorities on May 24 in Bangkok. Following due legal proceedings and close coordination between Indian and Thai authorities, the accused was successfully deported to India.

Officials announced that a Red Corner Notice for Kale was issued in May. He was successfully located, apprehended, and returned to India within about 20 days of the notice.

On Thursday, the accused arrived at Mumbai Airport, where he was taken into custody by the Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell.

"The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels," officials said.

Investigators said that over 160 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years through coordination between different agencies.