Hybrid Long‐Short Funds Contribute 70 Pc Of SIF AUM In May 2026: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Hybrid long‐short funds contributed 70 per cent of total Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) assets under management in May 2026, amounting to Rs 9,709 crore and recording an average folio size of Rs 33.9 lakh, a report said on Thursday.

The report from ValueMetrics said total SIF AUM stood at Rs 13,814 crore as of May 31, 2026, with an average folio size of Rs 24.3 lakh.

Equity‐oriented strategies contributed 28 per cent of SIF AUM, amounting to Rs 3,843 crore with an average folio size of Rs 14.1 lakh.

Month‐on‐month total SIF inflows were Rs 1,396 crore in May 2026, about 15 per cent higher than Rs 1,219 crore in April 2026. Since October 2024, total inflows stood at Rs 13,625 crore.

Hybrid long‐short funds received Rs 707 crore in May 2026, about 8 per cent higher than Rs 651 crore recorded in April 2026, and have attracted Rs 9,526 crore since October 2024 which is the highest among all strategies.

Equity-Orientated Strategies received Rs 652 crore in May 2026, about 36 per cent higher than Rs 478 crore in April 2026. Since October 2024, total inflows into the category stand at Rs 3,842 crore.

Overall, the mutual fund industry saw a steady performance in May 2026. Total AUM stood at Rs 81.6 lakh crore, while net inflows (Active Pure Equity + Hybrid) stood at Rs 33,468 crore.

Active equity mutual funds recorded gross inflows of Rs 57,604 crore in May 2026.

SIP contributions at Rs 30,954 crore remained strong, with SIP assets at Rs 17.12 lakh crore. Hybrid funds (excluding arbitrage) attracted Rs 4,862 crore in net inflows.

Gold ETFs saw net outflows of Rs 725 crore in May 2026, reversing the strong inflow trend seen earlier in the year, while active equity net flows stood at Rs 22,908 crore.

SIP contributions stood at Rs 30,954 crore reflecting sustained retail investor participation despite market volatility, with SIP assets at Rs 17.12 lakh crore.

-IANS

aar/ag