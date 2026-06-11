Dell Technologies Expands Computing Portfolio With The Launch Of AI-Powered 14S And 16S Laptops

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – June 2026 – Dell Technologies introduces the new Dell 14S and Dell 16S laptops, bringing together performance, on-device AI and all-day battery life without compromising on style or portability.

Next‐Level Performance:

The Dell 14S and 16S run on the latest Series 3 Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors, up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 386H. With built‐in AI acceleration and up to 50 TOPS NPU, these laptops deliver responsive performance exactly where it's needed.

Dell 14S delivers up to 97% higher multi‐tasking performance versus the previous generation, helping move seamlessly between apps, creative tools, and demanding workloads. Dell 16S delivers up to 59% higher multi‐tasking performance versus the previous generation, making it ideal for users balancing heavy workloads with immersive entertainment.

From content creation and editing to complex spreadsheets and everyday productivity, these Dell laptops are engineered to work smarter, smoother, and faster. They are also available with AMD RyzenTM AI 400 Series processors, which are purpose‐built for the new era of AI PCs, delivering powerful multitasking, console‐class visuals and advanced AI‐driven performance.

AI That Works Quietly in the Background:

Built as Copilot+ PCs, the Dell 14S and 16S bring AI directly to the device without any cloud dependency or setup. Intelligent features enhance video calls, system responsiveness and everyday efficiency without sacrificing battery life.

Designed to Go Anywhere:

Power doesn't have to come at the cost of portability. Crafted with refined aluminum and thoughtful details, both systems strike a balance between elegance and durability.

Featuring slim 15.3mm metal designs and lightweight structures (3.2 lbs for Dell 14S and 3.9 lbs for Dell 16S), the two laptops are available in Celestial Blue or Frost Blue. They also feature backlit keyboards with new, intuitive shortcuts, and enhanced airflow for cool, quiet operation. Their military-grade testing also makes them ready for anything the day brings.

Battery Life That Redefines All‐Day:

The Dell 14S delivers up to 24 hours of productivity battery life and up to 18 hours of streaming. The Dell 16S offers up to 26 hours of streaming and up to 14 hours of productivity.

Upleveled Displays and Audio:

The Dell 14S and Dell 16S are designed to deliver a visual and audio experience that adapts to how the user works, creates, and unwinds.

FHD+ panels provide sharp detail and wide viewing angles with up to 400 nits of brightness, ideal for long productivity sessions, video calls and everyday multitasking. Available in both touch and non‐touch configurations, these displays prioritize comfort and efficiency with ComfortView technology to help reduce eye strain over extended use.

QHD+ options with refresh rates up to 120Hz deliver enhanced clarity and responsiveness. With up to 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color and Dolby Vision® support, delivering smoother images. For an even more captivating screen experience, OLED display options are available and deliver deep blacks, exceptional contrast, and 100% DCI‐P3 color coverage, bringing photos, videos and streaming content to life with striking realism. Dolby Vision® enhances depth and detail, while ComfortView Plus helps reduce blue light without compromising color accuracy.

The visual experience is matched by powerful audio with each system equipped with Dolby Atmos®–tuned speakers and Smart Amplifier technology. Whether on a video call, editing content, gaming, or streaming shows, the devices deliver clearer dialogue, richer sound and impressive volume in a slim design.

Thoughtfully Built for a Sustainable Future:

Sustainability is built into every detail. Both laptops are crafted using recycled aluminum and plastics, ship in fully recycled packaging, and are ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT Gold with Climate+ registered, helping reduce environmental impact without compromising performance.

Choose the Size That Fits:

Each system is designed to work smarter, last longer and go further. The Dell 14S is compact, powerful and ideal for productivity on the move, while the Dell 16S comes with a bigger screen, immersive experiences and extended streaming endurance.

Disclaimers: *All-day battery life, up to 39 hours* based on Dell 14S tested with Intel® Core Ultra 7 355 Processor, Intel Graphics, FHD, 16GB and 1TB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in April 2026 with display brightness set to 150 nits and wireless enabled. Based on FHD Local Video Playback. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life.

All-day battery life, up to 29 hours* based on Dell 16S tested with Intel® Core Ultra 7 355 Processor, Intel Graphics, FHD, 16GB and 1TB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in April 2026 with display brightness set to 150 nits and wireless enabled. Based on FHD Local Video Playback. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life. Based on Dell internal testing, April 2026, comparing the Dell 14S with Intel® Core Ultra 9 386H Processor, 16′′ QHD, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD vs. Dell 16 Plus with Intel Core Ultra 9 288V, 16′′ QHD, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, using the Cinebench R24 Multi core Benchmark. Based on Dell internal testing, April 2026, comparing the Dell 16S with Intel® Core Ultra 9 386H Processor, 16′′ QHD, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD vs. Dell 16 Plus with Intel Core Ultra 9 288V, 16′′ FHD, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, using the Cinebench R24 Multi core Benchmark. MobileMark 30: Dell 14S tested with Intel® Core Ultra 9 386H Processor, Intel Graphics, FHD, 32GB and 1TB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in April 2026 with display brightness set to 150 nits and wireless enabled. Based on MobileMark 30 battery life test. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life. Netflix Streaming Video Playback: Dell 14S tested with Intel® Core Ultra 7 355 Processor, Intel Graphics, FHD, 16GB and 512GB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in April 2026 with display brightness set to 150 nits and wireless enabled. Based on streaming Netflix Streaming Video Playback. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life. Netflix Streaming Video Playback: Dell 16S tested with Intel® Core Ultra 7 355 Processor, Intel Graphics, FHD, 16GB and 1TB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in April 2026 with display brightness set to 150 nits and wireless enabled. Based on streaming Netflix Streaming Video Playback. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life.

MobileMark 30: Dell 16S tested with Intel® Core Ultra 5 322 Processor, Intel Graphics, FHD, 16GB and 512GB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in April 2026 with display brightness set to 150 nits and wireless enabled. Based on MobileMark 30 battery life test. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life.