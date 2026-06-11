UAE-Papua New Guinea Visa-Free Travel Enters Into Force, Solidifying The UAE Passport As The World's Strongest

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,June 2026: A Visa-free travel agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Papua New Guinea has officially entered into force, further strengthening the global mobility of UAE citizens and reinforcing the country's position at the top of the Passport Index by Arton Capital's rankings.

The reciprocal visa waiver allows Emirati and Papua New Guinean passport holders to travel between the two countries without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period, provided passports remain valid for at least six months. The travel regime became effective 30 days after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, in the presence of Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, and James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

Building on decades of sustained diplomatic engagement supported by Arton Capital's global government relations network, this bilateral development reflects a long-standing collaboration with the Government of the UAE. Since the launch of the UAE Passport Force Initiative by the nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2017, the Passport Index has partnered closely with authorities to monitor progress, support international engagement, and document the Emirati passport's historic rise from 88th to the world's strongest – while continuing to advance the remaining bilateral agreements that will maximise global mobility for UAE citizens.

As a result of this agreement, both the UAE and Papua New Guinea have added +1 to their respective mobility scores on the Passport Index. The UAE currently sits at the top of the Passport Index's Individual Passport Power Rankings, with a mobility score of 182. It has held the top spot on this definitive ranking of relative passport power since 2018. Papua New Guinea's passport on the other hand is ranked 117, with a mobility score of 87 – a notable increase from 71 in 2021.

James Marape, Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, said:“Dubai is a gateway to the world. By strengthening our relationship with the UAE, we are positioning Papua New Guinea to better connect with markets across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. This agreement will help stimulate trade, attract investment, and expand our international footprint.”

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, said:“This visa waiver agreement reflects our shared commitment to strengthening bridges between our peoples and economies. By fostering greater mobility, we are opening new pathways for trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Through high-impact bilateral partnerships like this, the UAE continues to lead the way in championing global innovation.”

Armand Arton, Co-Founder of the Passport Index, commented:“This agreement signals the UAE's commitment to a bold, more connected future- one that views mobility as a catalyst for global collaboration, investment, and innovation.

“In a world where many countries are retreating from multilateralism and closing off their borders, the UAE is leading the way in showcasing how openness translates into opportunity. We were privileged to support on this accord, and look forward to working with the UAE in further expanding its role as a global hub for talent, capital investment, and ideas.”

About the Passport Index:

Invented by Arton Capital, the Passport Index is the leading interactive mobility intelligence platform tracking the barriers of global mobility and helps people discover and improve the power of their passports.

As the real-time global ranking of the world's passports, the Passport Index has become the world authority on passport power, reliable visa requirements, and trusted links to apply for electronic travel authorizations.