Afghanistan To Face Pakistan In Maldives 4-Nation Tournament Final

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national football team will take on Pakistan on Wednesday in the final of the Maldives Four-Nation International Tournament.

According to the Afghanistan Football Federation, the final match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. Afghanistan time and will be played in the Maldives.

The tournament features the national teams of Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Maldives, along with Bangladesh's Under-23 side.

Afghanistan played three matches during the tournament. The team opened its campaign with a victory over the Maldives, followed by a draw against Bangladesh U-23. In its third match, Afghanistan suffered a defeat to Pakistan.

The two sides will now meet again in the final as Afghanistan seeks to claim the tournament title.

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