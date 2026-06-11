Afghanistan To Face Pakistan In Maldives 4-Nation Tournament Final
According to the Afghanistan Football Federation, the final match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. Afghanistan time and will be played in the Maldives.
The tournament features the national teams of Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Maldives, along with Bangladesh's Under-23 side.
Afghanistan played three matches during the tournament. The team opened its campaign with a victory over the Maldives, followed by a draw against Bangladesh U-23. In its third match, Afghanistan suffered a defeat to Pakistan.
The two sides will now meet again in the final as Afghanistan seeks to claim the tournament title.
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