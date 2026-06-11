724 Families Return To Afghanistan In Single Day Via Multiple Crossings

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A total of 724 families returned to Afghanistan through four crossings in a single day, an official said on Thursday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared a report from the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues on his X account, stating that 657 families comprising 3,506 individuals returned via the Torkham crossing on Wednesday.

He said 504 families, comprising 2,922 individuals, were transported to Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman and Kabul provinces and received more than 1.99 million afghanis in transport assistance.

According to the report, 619 families received a total of 5.2 million afghanis in cash assistance at Torkham. Health and telecommunications services were also provided at the Omari Camp.

At the Spin Boldak crossing in southern Kandahar province, 27 families comprising 147 individuals returned to the country. Officials said 48 families, comprising 276 individuals, were transported to Kabul and received more than 667,000 afghanis in transport assistance.

Additionally, 55 families received a total of 450,000 afghanis in aid at Spin Boldak, where food, health and telecommunications services were also provided.

In western Nimroz province, 21 families comprising 88 individuals returned through the Pul-i-Abresham crossing, while 782 passengers also re-entered the country.

Two families received 18,000 afghanis in cash assistance, and 438 individuals benefited from health services.

Meanwhile, 19 families comprising 72 individuals returned through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat province, with a total of 124,000 afghanis distributed among them.

The Transport Committee also transferred 110 families comprising 621 individuals from Kabul to various provinces and provided them with 446,350 afghanis in transport assistance.

Overall, 724 families comprising 3,693 individuals returned to the country, while 662 families were transported to different provinces and 695 families received assistance, the report added.

kk/sa