FIFA World Cup 2026: 23 Must-Know Facts Before The 2026 Tournament Kicks Off

Newsroom Special

The 23rd season of the FIFA World Cup is about to begin. As a football fan, here are some interesting facts you should definitely know before the tournament starts.

1. Brazil is the only team to have played in every World Cup

So far, 22 World Cup editions have taken place. Brazil is the only team that has played in all 22 of them. This year will be their 23rd World Cup. Germany is second, playing its 21st tournament.

2. Only 8 teams have ever become champions

Since 1930, a total of 22 World Cups have been held. Out of all the teams, only 8 have won the championship at least once. Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, Uruguay, England, Italy, and Spain have all lifted the cup.

3. Miroslav Klose is the highest goal-scorer with 16 goals

Germany's Miroslav Klose holds the record for the most goals in the FIFA World Cup. He scored 16 goals in 24 matches across four World Cups. He retired from football in 2016.

4. First time three countries are hosting the World Cup

This time, Mexico, the USA, and Canada will host the FIFA World Cup. This is the first time in history that three countries are co-hosting a single edition. The previous record was in 2002, when South Korea and Japan jointly hosted.

5. This is the first FIFA World Cup for 891 players

While this is the 6th World Cup for legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a massive 891 players will be playing their very first one! In total, 1248 players are part of this tournament.

6. Every team gets at least ₹100 crore this time!

Every team that has qualified for this World Cup will receive a minimum of ₹100 crore. Even teams knocked out in the group stage will take home ₹85.5 crore. On top of that, each team has already received ₹14.3 crore for preparations.

7. The winning team will get ₹477 crore!

The winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will receive a whopping ₹477 crore, while the runner-up will get ₹314 crore. For comparison, the 2022 winner Argentina received ₹348 crore, and runner-up France got ₹248 crore.

8. 80 countries have played in the World Cup so far

To date, a total of 80 countries have participated in the Football World Cup. This year, Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will make their debut. This will bring the total number of participating nations to 84.

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9. Brazil has scored 237 goals in the World Cup

Brazil, the only team to play in every FIFA World Cup, has also scored the most goals, with a total of 237. Germany is in second place with 232 goals.

10. 35 more teams now than in the first edition

The first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930 had only 13 participating teams. This year, 48 teams are playing. That's an increase of 35 teams since the first tournament.

11. 20 countries have played but never won a match

Out of the 80 countries that have participated in the World Cup, only 60 have managed to win at least one match. Twenty teams, including New Zealand, Egypt, Israel, Iraq, and Qatar, have never won a single game.

12. Germany has won the most medals in the World Cup

While Brazil has the most championship titles, Germany is the team that has won the most medals (12). They have 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Brazil has won a total of 9 medals, including 5 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze.

13. Only 2 teams have won the trophy back-to-back

In the history of the FIFA World Cup, only two teams have become champions twice in a row. Italy won in 1934 and 1938, and Brazil won in 1958 and 1962. This year, Argentina has a chance to win its second consecutive cup.

14. Mexico is the first country to host the World Cup 3 times

Mexico will become the first country to host three World Cup editions. It previously hosted the tournament in 1970 and 1986. This is the first time it will be a joint host.

15. This is the 3rd FIFA World Cup at the Azteca Stadium

The Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will become the first stadium in the world to host matches in three different World Cups. It was also a venue for the 1970 and 1986 World Cups.

16. Gilberto is the youngest, and Gordon is the oldest

Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora from the Mexico team is the youngest player in the 2026 World Cup. At 43, Craig Gordon from the Scotland team will be the oldest player in this tournament.

17. There are 22 players under the age of 20 this time

This World Cup will feature 22 players who are under 20 years old. This group includes Gilberto, Spain's Lamine Yamal, Egypt's Ibrahim Embaye, and Brazil's Endrick and Ryan.

18. US stadiums will change their names for the World Cup

In the US, stadiums are often named after major brands like Gillette, Mercedes-Benz, and Levi's. However, for the World Cup, these names will be temporarily changed because FIFA rules only permit the use of official sponsor names.

19. A 68-year-old goal-scoring record remains unbroken

The record for the most goals in a single World Cup edition belongs to France's Just Fontaine. He scored 13 goals in 6 matches during the 1958 World Cup. Even after 68 years, no one has been able to break this record.

20. Pelé is the only player to win the trophy 3 times

Brazilian legend Pelé is the only player in the world to have won the FIFA World Cup three times. He was part of the champion Brazilian teams in 1958, 1962, and 1970. Apart from him, 20 other players have won the World Cup twice.

21. 471 players have won the FIFA World Cup

Since 1930, a total of 471 players have won the FIFA World Cup at least once. Interestingly, no captain has ever won the World Cup twice.

22. Monti is the only player to play finals for 2 countries

Luis Monti is the only player in FIFA World Cup history to have played in the final for two different countries. He played for Argentina in the 1930 final and was then part of the Italian team in the 1934 final.

23. The FIFA World Cup trophy weighs 6 kilograms

The FIFA World Cup trophy weighs 6.175 kg and stands 14.5 inches tall. It is made of 75% 18-carat gold. The remaining part consists of two rings made of malachite.