Global Economy Briefing - June 11, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Global Economy Briefing The Big Three Inflation hit a three-year high. US consumer prices rose 4.2% over the year in May, the fastest since 2023, with energy alone responsible for more than 60% of the monthly increase. Stocks tumbled. The Dow fell nearly 953 points and dropped back below 50,000 after President Trump warned that Iran would“pay the price” and pledged hard strikes. But core prices cooled. Stripping out food and energy, inflation rose just 0.2% on the month - below expectations - a sign the surge is about oil, not the broader economy. S&P 500 7,266.99 -1.62% Lowest close in weeks Nasdaq 25,169.50 -1.98% Tech led the decline again Dow Jones 49,918.78 -1.87% Back below 50,000 30Y / 10Y Treasury 5.06 / 4.54 +0.00% Yields steady after the report CPI Inflation (YoY) 4.2% +0.40% Highest since 2023 Core CPI (MoM) 0.2% -0.20% Below the 0.3% expected WTI Crude 90.03 +2.07% Rose on Trump's Iran threat 10Y Note Auction 4.538% +0.07% Weak demand; up from 4.468% United States

Release Actual Consensus Verdict CPI Inflation (YoY, May) 4.2% 4.2% 3-year high Core CPI (MoM, May) 0.2% 0.3% Cooler Core CPI (YoY, May) 2.9% 2.9% In line 10-Year Note Auction 4.538% 4.468% prev Weak demand Mortgage Applications (WoW) 10.8% -2.5% prev Jumped

Release Actual Consensus Verdict Italian Industrial Production (MoM, Apr) 0.5% 0.0% Beat German 10Y Bund Auction 3.060% 3.160% prev Lower Italian 12M BOT Auction 2.695% 2.699% prev Steady

Release Actual Consensus Verdict Brazil Consumer Sentiment (Jun) 53.0 52.35 prev Strongest in Americas Brazil FX Flows (USD) 2.588B 2.805B prev Still positive Canada Rate Decision 2.25% 2.25% Hold Mexico Consumer Sentiment (Jun) 51.67 50.97 prev Improved

Europe & United KingdomAsia-Pacific & Emerging Markets01 A three-year high for inflation, and a bad day to report it

The number markets feared arrived, and the timing could hardly have been worse. US consumer prices rose 4.2% over the year to May, the fastest pace since 2023 and the first reading above 4% in three years. The cause was concentrated and clear: energy prices jumped 3.9% in a single month and accounted for more than 60% of the entire increase.

Stocks were already uneasy, and a second shock tipped them over. President Trump declared that Iran had“taken too long” to reach a deal and“will have to pay the price,” later pledging to hit the country“very hard.” The Dow fell almost 953 points, sliding back below 50,000, while the Nasdaq lost nearly 2% and oil pushed higher.

The bond market, for once, stayed calm. Yields barely moved, and a sale of ten-year government debt drew only lukewarm demand. Investors have already concluded that the Federal Reserve will not be cutting rates this year, so a hot but widely expected inflation figure changed little in their thinking - even as it unsettled the stock market.

02 The detail that matters for Brazil - this is an oil story, not a price spiral

Beneath the alarming headline sat a reassuring detail. Once volatile food and energy are stripped out, core inflation rose just 0.2% in May, below the 0.3% economists expected, and prices of core goods actually fell. In other words, the inflation problem is almost entirely about oil and the war with Iran, not a broad-based surge across the economy.

That distinction is the whole story for Brazil. The country has spent the past two weeks watching its own inflation cool sharply as fuel costs eased, and a US inflation scare that is really an energy scare does not change the domestic picture. Brazilian consumer confidence rose to 53.0 in June, the strongest reading anywhere in the Americas, and money kept flowing into the country.

The risk runs the other way, through the currency. If oil keeps climbing on the Iran conflict, it threatens to undo Brazil's hard-won fuel-price relief, and a strong-dollar world - where US rates stay high - pulls money toward American assets and weakens the real. For now, the central bank can still aim for a lower year-end Selic rate from 14.50%, supported by easing prices and firm confidence. The variable it cannot control is the oil price, and that now depends on events in the Middle East.

Live Market IntelligenceGlobal Markets - Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Global Markets - Live Board WorldJun 11, 2026 · 03:22

S&P 500 · benchmark 7,267-1.62%

Market breadth · 15 names 27% advancing

4 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.1550 +0.10%

US 10-yr 4.5420 +0.31%

VIX 22.22 +17.44%

Gold 4,101 -0.18%

Brent crude 93.84 +0.79%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,267 -1.62% - - - - - NDX 28,508 -1.98% - - - - - DJI 49,919 -1.87% - - - - - RUT 2,835 -0.70% - - - - - US10Y 4.5420 +0.31% - - - - - VIX 22.22 +17.44% - - - - - DAX 24,195 -0.97% - - - - - FTSE 10,255 +0.27% - - - - - CAC 8,162 -0.51% - - - - - STOXX 618.17 -0.08% - - - - - NIKKEI 64,223 +0.07% - - - - - HSI 24,174 -0.96% - - - - - KOSPI 7,735 +0.05% - - - - - CSI300 4,708 -0.86% - - - - - NIFTY 23,237 +0.10% - - - - - TSX 34,151 -0.76% - - - - - GOLD 4,101 -0.18% +23.47% 4,108 4,139 4,046 59,573 SILVER 63.76 -1.31% +76.28% 64.60 64.65 61.60 14,620

Largest moves today VIX22.22+17.44% NDX28,508-1.98% DJI49,919-1.87% SPX7,267-1.62% SILVER63.76-1.31% DAX24,195-0.97% HSI24,174-0.96% CSI3004,708-0.86%

The session read The S&P 500 eased 1.62%, with breadth negative - 4 of 15 names higher. FTSE led, while NDX lagged.

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03 The paradox - the worst day in weeks, on news everyone expected

There is something odd about a market falling almost 1,000 points on an inflation figure that landed exactly where forecasters predicted. The 4.2% reading was no surprise; analysts had pencilled it in for days.

What unnerved investors was not the number but the direction it confirmed. For a year the question was when interest rates would fall. Now the question is whether they will rise, and those are opposite worlds that reward opposite decisions. Expensive technology shares, priced for a future of cheap money, are the most exposed when that future disappears - which is why they have led every decline this month. Add a fresh threat of war, and a predictable inflation report became the trigger for the heaviest selling in weeks. The lesson of the session was less about May's prices than about a market still adjusting to a world that has quietly turned upside down.

Thursday: The European Central Bank and Bank of England decide on rates, both expected to raise them despite weak growth at home. Thursday: US producer prices, a look at inflation further up the supply chain before it reaches consumers. Friday: Brazil's retail sales, showing how far the high Selic rate is cooling household spending. Next week: The Federal Reserve meets on June 16 and 17, its first decision under Chair Kevin Warsh; no change is expecte, but every word on inflation will be scrutinised. This week: The US-Iran conflict, now the single biggest influence on oil and therefore on inflation. Confirmed strikes would push energy prices higher still.

04 What to watch today and this weekFrequently Asked Questions Why did inflation jump to 4.2%?

Almost entirely because of energy. The conflict with Iran has pushed oil prices higher, and energy costs rose 3.9% in May alone, accounting for more than 60% of the month's total inflation increase. Food and other everyday goods rose far more modestly. This is why economists distinguish between the headline figure, which is being driven by oil, and the underlying trend, which remains much calmer.

If inflation is so high, why did the bond market stay calm?

Because investors had already prepared for it. Bond yields barely moved after the report, and futures markets had long since abandoned any expectation of rate cuts this year. The 4.2% figure matched forecasts almost exactly, so it confirmed what the bond market already believed rather than revealing anything new. The stock market reacted more sharply because it is more sensitive to the threat of war and to the prospect that interest rates could rise rather than fall.

What does the US inflation surge mean for Brazil?

Less than the headline suggests. Because the US increase is driven by oil rather than a broad price spiral, it does not directly change Brazil's improving inflation picture, where fuel costs have recently eased. The real risk is indirect: if the Iran conflict keeps pushing oil higher, it could reverse Brazil's fuel-price relief, and a world of high US interest rates tends to weaken the real by drawing money toward dollar assets. Brazilian consumer confidence, however, is currently the strongest in the Americas.

Will the Federal Reserve raise rates?

Not at next week's meeting, most likely. Markets expect the Fed to hold rates steady when it meets on June 16 and 17, but the conversation has clearly shifted. After a strong jobs report and now a three-year high in inflation, investors increasingly believe the Fed's next move, whenever it comes, will be an increase rather than a cut. New Chair Kevin Warsh has signalled he believes productivity gains from artificial intelligence could ease inflation over time, which complicates the picture.

Why are technology stocks falling hardest?

Technology companies are valued heavily on profits expected far in the future, which makes them especially sensitive to interest rates. When rates are low, those distant profits are worth more today; when rates rise or are expected to stay high, they are worth less. After a year in which chip and AI stocks soared, investors are now reducing their exposure as the prospect of cheap money fades. That is why the technology-heavy Nasdaq has led the market lower throughout this month's decline.

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