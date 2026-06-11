Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Thursday, June 11, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points The Ibovespa gave back Tuesday's bounce, slipping 0.70% Wednesday to 168,619 and settling back near its key long-term support line. The real held steady but weak, with the dollar near 5.18 reais, parked close to its strongest level against the real in months. US inflation climbed to a three-year high of 4.2% over the past year - but the jump was almost entirely down to higher energy prices, not a broad price surge. Underlying inflation was actually mild, a reassuring sign that the oil-driven spike has not yet spread through the wider economy. Wall Street fell sharply after President Trump warned Iran would“pay the price” and pledged harder strikes - the Dow dropped 953 points and the Nasdaq lost 2%. Oil rose again, with US crude back near $90 and Brent around $93, as the conflict escalated with fresh US strikes overnight. Two big events land today: a European Central Bank rate decision and a second US inflation gauge, with Brazil's own rate decision now just days away on June 16-17. Today's Focus Tuesday's hopeful bounce didn't last. The Ibovespa slipped 0.70% on Wednesday to close at 168,619, handing back its gain and settling once again near the long-term support line, around 166,500, that has been acting as a floor. The real held steady but weak, with the dollar near 5.18 reais, leaving Brazil pinned at the bottom of its recent range. The pressure came from two directions at once. US inflation climbed to a three-year high of 4.2% over the past year, and President Trump warned that Iran would“pay the price” for not agreeing a peace deal, pledging harder military strikes. Together they sent Wall Street sharply lower, with the Dow falling more than 950 points and oil rising again. There is, however, an important silver lining in the inflation news. Almost the entire jump came from higher energy prices, pushed up by the conflict - while underlying prices, stripping out fuel and food, rose only mildly. That suggests the spike is an oil story rather than a sign that inflation is taking hold across the whole economy, which matters for how central banks respond. What to watch. Today is busy. The European Central Bank announces an interest-rate decision this morning, and the US releases a second inflation gauge covering wholesale prices. Both will shape the global mood. Closer to home, Brazil's own central bank decides interest rates next week, on June 16-17, with the benchmark rate at 14.50%, and Brazil releases fresh data on its services sector today. 01 Back to the floor after a brief bounce Wednesday's 0.70% dip to 168,619 undid Tuesday's rebound and left the Ibovespa resting once more on the long-term support line near 166,500. The market remains deeply oversold after a long slide - stretched far to the downside - but the failed bounce shows that, for now, every attempt to recover is running into the same wall of global worries. The key question is unchanged: can this support line hold? It has so far, which is a point in its favour, but the index has now tested it several times in a week, and repeated tests can wear a floor down. With heavy news flow today and Brazil's own rate decision just days away, holding this level is the immediate priority before any durable recovery can take shape. Assessment - Pinned to the floor, waiting for the clouds to clear MEDIUM Brazil keeps bumping against its support line because the forces weighing on it are global - higher US inflation, a strong dollar and an escalating Middle East conflict - and none has eased yet. The reassuring detail is that the US inflation spike is mostly about oil, not a broad price surge, which leaves room for calmer days if the conflict settles. Brazil's high 14.50% interest rate continues to support the real underneath. The floor is holding, but it needs the global picture to brighten to bounce convincingly. 02 What happened around the world It was a rough day driven by two forces. First, US inflation rose to a three-year high of 4.2% over the past year. The detail matters, though: energy prices alone jumped nearly 4% in the month and are up more than 23% over the year because of the conflict, while underlying prices - everything except food and fuel - rose only mildly. In other words, the spike is an oil story, not a sign inflation is spreading everywhere. Second, the conflict escalated. The US struck Iran again overnight, and President Trump warned that Iran would“pay the price” and that“we're going to be attacking them very hard.” That combination sent Wall Street tumbling - the Dow fell 953 points, or nearly 2%, the S&P 500 lost 1.6% and the Nasdaq dropped 2% - and pushed oil higher, with US crude settling near $90 and Brent around $93. Early Thursday, Asian markets opened lower but showed some signs of steadying.

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Jun 11, 2026 · 03:22 Ibovespa · benchmark 168,619 -0.03% +23.59% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 27% advancing 4 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.18 -0.06% EUR / BRL 5.98 +0.03% Selic rate 14.50% · Brent crude 93.84 +0.79% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +1.46% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Staples +0.43% ABEV3 Mining -0.56% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials -0.74% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -1.43% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -2.26% AZZA3 Industrials -3.21% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities -3.36% ENEV3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 168,619 -0.03% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 64,822 -1.33% S&P IPSAChile 10,453 -0.45% S&P MERVALArgentina 3,153,150 +1.32% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,262.54 +0.45% BVL S&P PerúPeru 34,937.73 +0.29% Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,619 -0.03% +23.59% 168,669 - - - USD/BRL 5.18 -0.06% -6.99% 5.19 5.18 5.17 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 41.65 +1.17% +38.60% 41.17 42.04 41.01 44,784,400 VALE3 77.70 -1.02% +44.83% 78.50 78.15 77.20 12,445,500 ITUB4 39.36 +0.36% +12.61% 39.22 39.59 38.65 41,418,100 BBDC4 17.26 -0.98% +9.03% 17.43 17.41 17.16 19,806,900 BBAS3 19.00 -0.58% -11.79% 19.11 19.18 18.87 18,803,600 B3SA3 15.12 -1.75% +15.07% 15.39 15.28 14.90 66,308,200 ABEV3 16.28 +0.43% +17.97% 16.21 16.28 16.13 23,019,600 WEGE3 42.39 -2.17% +0.21% 43.33 43.22 42.07 7,935,200 PRIO3 62.88 +1.75% +47.71% 61.80 63.30 61.81 7,012,700 SUZB3 41.45 -1.43% -22.22% 42.05 42.20 41.28 4,544,200 RENT3 39.12 -4.24% -11.07% 40.85 40.28 39.12 11,057,900 AZZA3 16.85 -2.26% -60.68% 17.24 17.21 16.65 4,215,600 CSNA3 6.04 -0.49% -30.09% 6.07 6.27 5.97 14,855,400 GGBR4 23.43 -0.17% +32.75% 23.47 23.53 23.06 18,267,500 ENEV3 23.87 -3.36% +73.85% 24.70 24.60 23.87 8,007,100

Largest moves today RENT3 39.12 -4.24% ENEV3 23.87 -3.36% AZZA3 16.85 -2.26% WEGE3 42.39 -2.17% B3SA3 15.12 -1.75% PRIO3 62.88 +1.75% SUZB3 41.45 -1.43% PETR4 41.65 +1.17% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.03%, with breadth negative -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Jun 2026 São Paulo Daily Brief for Wednesday, June 10, 2026

03 The Brazilian real and the dollar

The real held its ground on Wednesday but remained weak, with the dollar near 5.18 reais - close to its strongest level against the real in months. After weeks of being pushed lower by a strong dollar and the nervous global mood, the currency has at least stopped falling, settling into a holding pattern rather than recovering.

Brazil's central bank is still holding its benchmark interest rate at 14.50%, which rewards investors who hold Brazilian assets and offers the real underlying support, and it decides rates again next week. The higher US inflation reading complicates the global picture by keeping the US central bank cautious, but Brazil's own high rate remains a steadying anchor for the currency once the global storm passes.

04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Thursday, June 11 09:15 BRT- The ECB is expected to raise its rate, a notable move that shows how higher energy costs are pushing central banks to act. Its message will shape the global mood. 09:30 BRT- A second inflation gauge, measuring prices at the factory and wholesale level. Like Wednesday's report, it is expected to run hot, largely on energy. 09:00 BRT- A read on activity in Brazil's large services industry, one window into how the domestic economy is holding up. 07:00 BRT- The oil producers' group publishes its closely watched outlook for supply and demand, especially important with energy prices in focus. Through the day- The dominant influence on markets, after fresh US strikes overnight and Trump's threat of harder action. June 16-17- Now just days away, with the benchmark rate at 14.50%. This week's inflation news will colour expectations going in. 05 The rest of Latin America

The region split on Wednesday. Argentina was essentially flat, holding its recent gains, and Colombia edged up 0.5% for a second day. But Brazil fell 0.70%, Chile slipped 0.45% giving back part of Tuesday's jump, and Mexico dropped 0.90% to a fresh low, becoming the region's weakest performer.

The picture across Latin America remains one of markets pinned near their lows by the same global forces - higher US inflation, a strong dollar and the Middle East conflict. Argentina and Colombia have held up best lately, while Brazil and Mexico have struggled most, but all are waiting on the same external signals to turn.

06 Bottom Line The Takeaway

Brazil enters Thursday back near its floor, with the Ibovespa at 168,619 after giving up Tuesday's bounce and the real holding weak near 5.18. The pressure came from a US inflation reading at a three-year high and a fresh escalation in the Middle East, which together sank Wall Street and lifted oil.

The encouraging detail is that the inflation spike is mostly about energy, not a broad price surge - which means it could fade quickly if the conflict settles and oil eases. Brazil's high 14.50% interest rate still anchors the real, and the market's support line is holding, even if it is being tested repeatedly.

The bottom line: a market leaning on its floor, waiting for calmer skies. The path from here runs through the Middle East and oil prices, today's European and US central-bank news, and Brazil's own rate decision next week on June 16-17. A cooling of tensions and steadier oil would let Brazil bounce off these oversold levels; continued escalation would keep testing the floor.

Frequently Asked Questions Should I be worried that US inflation hit a three-year high?

Less than the headline suggests. Inflation rose to 4.2% over the past year, but almost the entire jump came from energy prices - up more than 23% over the year because of the conflict - while underlying prices, excluding food and fuel, rose only mildly. That distinction matters: it means the spike is being driven by the oil shock rather than a broad, self-sustaining price surge. If the conflict settles and oil eases, inflation could come back down relatively quickly.

Why did Brazil give back Tuesday's bounce?

Global forces overwhelmed it. Tuesday's rebound was a relief bounce off oversold levels, but on Wednesday the US inflation reading hit a three-year high and President Trump threatened harder strikes on Iran, sending Wall Street sharply lower and oil higher. In that environment, investors pulled back from riskier markets like Brazil, and the Ibovespa slipped back toward its floor. The move was about the global mood, not anything specific to Brazil.

What does the escalating US-Iran conflict mean for Brazil?

It works against Brazil in two ways. First, it makes global investors cautious, pulling money toward safer assets and away from emerging markets. Second, it pushes oil prices up - US crude is back near $90 - which feeds into inflation and complicates central banks' plans. The one offset is that Brazil is itself an oil producer, so higher prices help parts of its economy, but the overall effect of the uncertainty has been to weigh on its market.

Why is today's European Central Bank decision worth watching?

Because it shows how the world's major central banks are responding to the energy-driven inflation. The ECB is expected to raise its interest rate, a notable step that signals real concern about rising prices. Its decision and message help set the global mood for markets, including Brazil, and add to the picture investors are building ahead of Brazil's own rate decision next week.

What would help Brazil recover from here?

The clearest path would be a calming of the Middle East conflict and a fall in oil prices, which would ease both the inflation worries and the nervous global mood. That would likely soften the dollar and let Brazil's high 14.50% interest rate attract investors back to the real and to Brazilian stocks. Brazil's own rate decision on June 16-17 is the next key domestic event, and steadier global conditions going into it would help the market bounce off its oversold lows.

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