Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Thursday, June 11, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,619
|-0.03%
|+23.59%
|168,669
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.18
|-0.06%
|-6.99%
|5.19
|5.18
|5.17
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|41.65
|+1.17%
|+38.60%
|41.17
|42.04
|41.01
|44,784,400
|VALE3
|77.70
|-1.02%
|+44.83%
|78.50
|78.15
|77.20
|12,445,500
|ITUB4
|39.36
|+0.36%
|+12.61%
|39.22
|39.59
|38.65
|41,418,100
|BBDC4
|17.26
|-0.98%
|+9.03%
|17.43
|17.41
|17.16
|19,806,900
|BBAS3
|19.00
|-0.58%
|-11.79%
|19.11
|19.18
|18.87
|18,803,600
|B3SA3
|15.12
|-1.75%
|+15.07%
|15.39
|15.28
|14.90
|66,308,200
|ABEV3
|16.28
|+0.43%
|+17.97%
|16.21
|16.28
|16.13
|23,019,600
|WEGE3
|42.39
|-2.17%
|+0.21%
|43.33
|43.22
|42.07
|7,935,200
|PRIO3
|62.88
|+1.75%
|+47.71%
|61.80
|63.30
|61.81
|7,012,700
|SUZB3
|41.45
|-1.43%
|-22.22%
|42.05
|42.20
|41.28
|4,544,200
|RENT3
|39.12
|-4.24%
|-11.07%
|40.85
|40.28
|39.12
|11,057,900
|AZZA3
|16.85
|-2.26%
|-60.68%
|17.24
|17.21
|16.65
|4,215,600
|CSNA3
|6.04
|-0.49%
|-30.09%
|6.07
|6.27
|5.97
|14,855,400
|GGBR4
|23.43
|-0.17%
|+32.75%
|23.47
|23.53
|23.06
|18,267,500
|ENEV3
|23.87
|-3.36%
|+73.85%
|24.70
|24.60
|23.87
|8,007,100
The real held its ground on Wednesday but remained weak, with the dollar near 5.18 reais - close to its strongest level against the real in months. After weeks of being pushed lower by a strong dollar and the nervous global mood, the currency has at least stopped falling, settling into a holding pattern rather than recovering.
Brazil's central bank is still holding its benchmark interest rate at 14.50%, which rewards investors who hold Brazilian assets and offers the real underlying support, and it decides rates again next week. The higher US inflation reading complicates the global picture by keeping the US central bank cautious, but Brazil's own high rate remains a steadying anchor for the currency once the global storm passes.04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Thursday, June 11 09:15 BRT European Central Bank rate decision - The ECB is expected to raise its rate, a notable move that shows how higher energy costs are pushing central banks to act. Its message will shape the global mood. 09:30 BRT US wholesale inflation (May) - A second inflation gauge, measuring prices at the factory and wholesale level. Like Wednesday's report, it is expected to run hot, largely on energy. 09:00 BRT Brazil services sector (April) - A read on activity in Brazil's large services industry, one window into how the domestic economy is holding up. 07:00 BRT OPEC monthly oil report - The oil producers' group publishes its closely watched outlook for supply and demand, especially important with energy prices in focus. Through the day US-Iran conflict and oil prices - The dominant influence on markets, after fresh US strikes overnight and Trump's threat of harder action. June 16-17 Brazil's interest-rate decision - Now just days away, with the benchmark rate at 14.50%. This week's inflation news will colour expectations going in. 05 The rest of Latin America
The region split on Wednesday. Argentina was essentially flat, holding its recent gains, and Colombia edged up 0.5% for a second day. But Brazil fell 0.70%, Chile slipped 0.45% giving back part of Tuesday's jump, and Mexico dropped 0.90% to a fresh low, becoming the region's weakest performer.
The picture across Latin America remains one of markets pinned near their lows by the same global forces - higher US inflation, a strong dollar and the Middle East conflict. Argentina and Colombia have held up best lately, while Brazil and Mexico have struggled most, but all are waiting on the same external signals to turn.06 Bottom Line The Takeaway
Brazil enters Thursday back near its floor, with the Ibovespa at 168,619 after giving up Tuesday's bounce and the real holding weak near 5.18. The pressure came from a US inflation reading at a three-year high and a fresh escalation in the Middle East, which together sank Wall Street and lifted oil.
The encouraging detail is that the inflation spike is mostly about energy, not a broad price surge - which means it could fade quickly if the conflict settles and oil eases. Brazil's high 14.50% interest rate still anchors the real, and the market's support line is holding, even if it is being tested repeatedly.
The bottom line: a market leaning on its floor, waiting for calmer skies. The path from here runs through the Middle East and oil prices, today's European and US central-bank news, and Brazil's own rate decision next week on June 16-17. A cooling of tensions and steadier oil would let Brazil bounce off these oversold levels; continued escalation would keep testing the floor.Frequently Asked Questions Should I be worried that US inflation hit a three-year high?
Less than the headline suggests. Inflation rose to 4.2% over the past year, but almost the entire jump came from energy prices - up more than 23% over the year because of the conflict - while underlying prices, excluding food and fuel, rose only mildly. That distinction matters: it means the spike is being driven by the oil shock rather than a broad, self-sustaining price surge. If the conflict settles and oil eases, inflation could come back down relatively quickly.Why did Brazil give back Tuesday's bounce?
Global forces overwhelmed it. Tuesday's rebound was a relief bounce off oversold levels, but on Wednesday the US inflation reading hit a three-year high and President Trump threatened harder strikes on Iran, sending Wall Street sharply lower and oil higher. In that environment, investors pulled back from riskier markets like Brazil, and the Ibovespa slipped back toward its floor. The move was about the global mood, not anything specific to Brazil.What does the escalating US-Iran conflict mean for Brazil?
It works against Brazil in two ways. First, it makes global investors cautious, pulling money toward safer assets and away from emerging markets. Second, it pushes oil prices up - US crude is back near $90 - which feeds into inflation and complicates central banks' plans. The one offset is that Brazil is itself an oil producer, so higher prices help parts of its economy, but the overall effect of the uncertainty has been to weigh on its market.Why is today's European Central Bank decision worth watching?
Because it shows how the world's major central banks are responding to the energy-driven inflation. The ECB is expected to raise its interest rate, a notable step that signals real concern about rising prices. Its decision and message help set the global mood for markets, including Brazil, and add to the picture investors are building ahead of Brazil's own rate decision next week.What would help Brazil recover from here?
The clearest path would be a calming of the Middle East conflict and a fall in oil prices, which would ease both the inflation worries and the nervous global mood. That would likely soften the dollar and let Brazil's high 14.50% interest rate attract investors back to the real and to Brazilian stocks. Brazil's own rate decision on June 16-17 is the next key domestic event, and steadier global conditions going into it would help the market bounce off its oversold lows.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Global Economy Briefing - June 11, 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: Wall Street Sinks on Inflation Shock The Hidden Reason Gold, Bitcoin and Tech Crash Together
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