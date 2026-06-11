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Sheba Joy Establishes First Global R&D Hub in Beijing
(MENAFN- Marcomms FZE) Sheba Joy, a leading mobile gaming and digital entertainment company, has announced the establishment of a new Research and Development (R&D) team in Beijing, China, marking a strategic milestone in its transformation from a Middle East-born venture into a fast-growing regional player with global ambitions.
Specializing in mobile gaming and digital entertainment, Sheba Joy continues to expand its investments in both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, capitalizing on the strong growth of the gaming, digital entertainment, and creative economy sectors across the two markets.
Faisal Al Hamed, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Sheba Joy, said: “Expanding into Beijing represents a strategic step in our journey to build a global technology and entertainment company originating from the Middle East. We believe the future of digital entertainment lies at the intersection of technological innovation, content creation, and community engagement. By leveraging world-class talent and expertise, we aim to develop products that can compete internationally while maintaining their local identity.”
Within a short period, the company has emerged as one of the region’s rising technology firms in the gaming and digital entertainment sector. It has successfully built a growing user base and developed a network of regional partnerships that have paved the way for its international expansion.
The launch of the Beijing R&D team marks a new chapter in the company’s global growth strategy. Beijing was selected as one of the world’s leading centers for game development and digital innovation, allowing Sheba Joy to benefit from advanced technical expertise and specialized talent within one of the largest and most sophisticated gaming markets globally.
The new center will focus on developing a next generation of social gaming experiences and innovative entertainment applications tailored to users across the Gulf and Middle East markets. The initiative will combine Chinese technological expertise with a deep understanding of the unique preferences and cultural dynamics of Arab audiences.
The China-based R&D team will work closely with management and operations teams in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to build an integrated ecosystem of digital products, including interactive games, social platforms, live experiences, and solutions designed for content creators and online communities.
This expansion reflects the ability of a company founded in the Middle East to move beyond serving regional markets and establish a meaningful presence within global innovation hubs. Through years of growth in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Sheba Joy has developed a business model centered on understanding the needs of Arab users and delivering digital products tailored to the region, enabling the company to expand internationally and attract world-class expertise from leading technology centers.
Through its growing operational network spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China, Sheba Joy aims to strengthen its position as a leading technology company emerging from the Middle East and contribute to the development of the digital economy and modern entertainment industry through innovation, strategic partnerships, and an expanding portfolio of digital products serving both regional and global markets.
Specializing in mobile gaming and digital entertainment, Sheba Joy continues to expand its investments in both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, capitalizing on the strong growth of the gaming, digital entertainment, and creative economy sectors across the two markets.
Faisal Al Hamed, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Sheba Joy, said: “Expanding into Beijing represents a strategic step in our journey to build a global technology and entertainment company originating from the Middle East. We believe the future of digital entertainment lies at the intersection of technological innovation, content creation, and community engagement. By leveraging world-class talent and expertise, we aim to develop products that can compete internationally while maintaining their local identity.”
Within a short period, the company has emerged as one of the region’s rising technology firms in the gaming and digital entertainment sector. It has successfully built a growing user base and developed a network of regional partnerships that have paved the way for its international expansion.
The launch of the Beijing R&D team marks a new chapter in the company’s global growth strategy. Beijing was selected as one of the world’s leading centers for game development and digital innovation, allowing Sheba Joy to benefit from advanced technical expertise and specialized talent within one of the largest and most sophisticated gaming markets globally.
The new center will focus on developing a next generation of social gaming experiences and innovative entertainment applications tailored to users across the Gulf and Middle East markets. The initiative will combine Chinese technological expertise with a deep understanding of the unique preferences and cultural dynamics of Arab audiences.
The China-based R&D team will work closely with management and operations teams in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to build an integrated ecosystem of digital products, including interactive games, social platforms, live experiences, and solutions designed for content creators and online communities.
This expansion reflects the ability of a company founded in the Middle East to move beyond serving regional markets and establish a meaningful presence within global innovation hubs. Through years of growth in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Sheba Joy has developed a business model centered on understanding the needs of Arab users and delivering digital products tailored to the region, enabling the company to expand internationally and attract world-class expertise from leading technology centers.
Through its growing operational network spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China, Sheba Joy aims to strengthen its position as a leading technology company emerging from the Middle East and contribute to the development of the digital economy and modern entertainment industry through innovation, strategic partnerships, and an expanding portfolio of digital products serving both regional and global markets.
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