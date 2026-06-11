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AVTODOM BMW presents M cars, from the M3 to the most powerful M5 ever
(MENAFN- Abtodom) A unique collection of BMW M cars is available at AVTODOM BMW dealerships. These models have become a symbol of high performance, innovative technologies and uncompromising dynamics.
The BMW M model line combines outstanding technical performance, intelligent control systems and distinctive design. Each model embodies engineering excellence: powerful engines, precise handling and technologies derived from motorsport. BMW M delivers a unique driving experience on city roads and on the racetrack.
The history of the M division began in May 1972. BMW management decided to create BMW Motorsport GmbH. The factory team's departure from racing series served as the impetus for this. Cars designed specifically for racing became prevalent there. Only 35 employees worked in the new division under the leadership of former Porsche work’s driver Jochen Neerpasch. Initially, the BMW 3.0 CSL racing car became their first significant development. The world saw the legendary M1 supercar in 1978. This was the first road car entirely created by the specialists of the M division. BMW M GmbH shaped the company's future products and inspired competitors to follow its example over the decades that followed.
The legendary M3, M4 and M5 are available at AVTODOM BMW dealerships today. The BMW M5 G90 deserves special attention. This is the seventh generation of the famous sports sedan. The car is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It combines a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor integrated into an 8-speed automatic transmission. The system's combined output reaches 727 hp and 1000 Nm of torque. This power reserve allows the sedan to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The BMW M5 can travel up to 43 miles (69 km) on electric power thanks to its 18.6 kWh battery.
Elena Chistyakova, Director of AVTODOM West Division, noted: «We are presenting the modern incarnation of a legend created in 1972 at AVTODOM BMW. Our customers can experience this history by owning cars that symbolize innovation and boundless passion for sport today. BMW AVTODOM offers visitors a high level of service and a personalized approach. It provides M-series owners with a full premium service cycle".
The BMW M model line combines outstanding technical performance, intelligent control systems and distinctive design. Each model embodies engineering excellence: powerful engines, precise handling and technologies derived from motorsport. BMW M delivers a unique driving experience on city roads and on the racetrack.
The history of the M division began in May 1972. BMW management decided to create BMW Motorsport GmbH. The factory team's departure from racing series served as the impetus for this. Cars designed specifically for racing became prevalent there. Only 35 employees worked in the new division under the leadership of former Porsche work’s driver Jochen Neerpasch. Initially, the BMW 3.0 CSL racing car became their first significant development. The world saw the legendary M1 supercar in 1978. This was the first road car entirely created by the specialists of the M division. BMW M GmbH shaped the company's future products and inspired competitors to follow its example over the decades that followed.
The legendary M3, M4 and M5 are available at AVTODOM BMW dealerships today. The BMW M5 G90 deserves special attention. This is the seventh generation of the famous sports sedan. The car is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It combines a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor integrated into an 8-speed automatic transmission. The system's combined output reaches 727 hp and 1000 Nm of torque. This power reserve allows the sedan to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The BMW M5 can travel up to 43 miles (69 km) on electric power thanks to its 18.6 kWh battery.
Elena Chistyakova, Director of AVTODOM West Division, noted: «We are presenting the modern incarnation of a legend created in 1972 at AVTODOM BMW. Our customers can experience this history by owning cars that symbolize innovation and boundless passion for sport today. BMW AVTODOM offers visitors a high level of service and a personalized approach. It provides M-series owners with a full premium service cycle".
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