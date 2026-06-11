Piyush Goyal Hails PM Modi As Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 4,399 days in office, becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms, and said India is witnessing rapid development and growing global stature under his leadership.

Goyal on PM Modi's Achievements and Global Image

In a statement, Goyal said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us that under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is reaching new heights. Development is happening rapidly in the country. India's prominence is reaching new heights at the international level. India's heritage and our culture are being further strengthened."

Highlighting Modi's global image and public trust, he added, "The popularity and trust that the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys across the country today, and the way he is seen as a top-level leader whom everyone trusts globally, is commendable."

He also extended his congratulations, stating, "I congratulate him heartily; he has served the country as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. With 55 years of an unblemished life in social service, nation-building, politics, and now in government, it is rare to find such a personality in the world."

Expressing confidence in continued leadership, Goyal said, "I believe the country expects Prime Minister Modi to serve for many more years. To fulfill the dream of a Developed India by 2047 and make it a prosperous and developed nation, we will all make our efforts under his leadership and work with the resolve to ensure a bright future for the citizens."

Piyush Goyal also offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 years in office as India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

NDA Hails PM's 12-Year Tenure

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders adopted a resolution hailing the 12-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office. The resolution was adopted on Wednesday at a meeting held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio seconded it. The resolution was supported by senior NDA leaders and others, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, HD Kumaraswamy, Eknath Shinde, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The NDA leaders highlighted seamless integration of people-centric development, participative democracy and performance-oriented governance in PM Modi's tenure.

As of June 10, the Prime Minister has completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. (ANI)

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