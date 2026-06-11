PM Modi Hails Farmer Schemes On Kisan Samriddhi Yojana Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the impact of various farmer-centric initiatives launched by his government as he marked 12 years of Kisan Samriddhi Yojana, celebrating key agricultural welfare schemes including the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme). In a post on X, the Prime Minister said farmers remain central to the country's food security, nutrition and prosperity, and reiterated the government's commitment to improving their livelihoods through various welfare and agricultural reforms.

Government Committed to Farmer Welfare: PM Modi

"Our farmer brothers and sisters are the bedrock of the country's food security, nutrition, and prosperity. To make their lives as easy as possible, our government is leaving no stone unturned. Initiatives like the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi and the Crop Insurance Scheme are not only safeguarding their income but also empowering agriculture further," PM Modi said. हमारे किसान भाई-बहन देश की अन्न सुरक्षा, पोषण और समृद्धि के आधारस्तंभ हैं। उनके जीवन को अधिक से अधिक आसान बनाने के लिए हमारी सरकार कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ रही है। पीएम-किसान सम्मान निधि और फसल बीमा योजना जैसी कई पहल उनकी आय की सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ खेती को अधिक सशक्त बना रही हैं।... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026

The Prime Minister also highlighted the benefits of other schemes aimed at supporting the agricultural sector. He noted that the PM-KUSUM Scheme has enabled farmers to access solar energy for farming operations while reducing associated costs. "Through the PM-KUSUM Scheme, they have gained access to solar energy for farming, while also reducing the costs associated with it. The Farmer Credit Card is proving extremely beneficial to farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen in easily providing loans at low interest rates for their farming and other essential needs," he said.

PM Modi further said the government's "From Seed to Market" initiatives were helping ensure fair prices for agricultural produce and strengthening the farm economy. "Our 'From Seed to Market' initiative is also proving highly effective in ensuring fair prices for their crops. The welfare of farmers is among our topmost priorities," he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed to efforts to modernise agriculture through technology-driven interventions. "Initiatives related to drones, soil health cards, and natural fertilisers are also helping farmers increase crop productivity," PM Modi said.

About PM-KISAN Scheme

According to the Centre, PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100% funding from the Government of India. It has been operational since December 1, 2018.

Under the scheme, an income support of 6,000/- per year in three equal instalments will be provided to all land-holding farmer families. As per the Government, the definition of family for the scheme is husband, wife and minor children.

State Government and UT administration will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per the scheme guidelines. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

NDA Hails Modi's Long Tenure

The remarks came a day after leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered in New Delhi to congratulate PM Modi on completing 4,399 days in office, making him India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms.

NDA leaders hailed his tenure, citing development initiatives, governance reforms and welfare programmes implemented over the past 12 years. (ANI)

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