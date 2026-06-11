Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA's Free Bus Service For Girl Students In Pandariya

School and college-going girls in Pandariya assembly constituency of Kawardha district are availing free bus service under an initiative run by BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra through her NGO 'Bhawna Samajik Sansthan' as part of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. The service currently operates eight buses across the constituency, facilitating daily travel for female students attending schools and colleges in the region.

MLA on Expanding Access and Safety

Speaking about the initiative, BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra said the expansion of the service has significantly improved access to education for girls and eased concerns of parents regarding safety and transportation. "Currently, eight buses are operating in the Pandariya Assembly constituency through my initiative. We plan to add two more in the upcoming session, specifically for female college students. We started operating two buses back in 2014. After winning the Assembly election, we strove to ensure that buses were available for students in all the major towns of the constituency... 1,000 to 1,500 women students travel from college and back home safely every day," Bohra said.

She further added that the response from students has been encouraging and that the initiative has helped address long-standing issues related to access and safety. "Whenever I go on surprise visits or meet these students at their colleges, the joy and smiles on their faces give us all a unique kind of energy. Furthermore, the transportation issues that once troubled parents have now been largely resolved... I believe the dropout rate has dropped significantly. I've met many young women who wanted to attend college but couldn't due to transport issues or financial constraints...," she added.

A Beneficiary's Perspective

A beneficiary, BSc student Anuja, also shared her experience of using the service. She said the buses have brought significant relief in terms of safety, time and cost. "Bhawna didi's bus has really benefitted us. It helps us save time and money. Earlier, I used to face a lot of difficulties in the usual passenger buses... Now I feel much safer... Bhawna didi has also employed a woman conductor," she said.

The initiative continues to support hundreds of girl students daily across the constituency, improving access to higher education in rural areas.

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