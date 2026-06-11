Pakistani Fan Travels 20 Km, Leaves Emotional Note For Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman

A Pakistani fan travelled 20 km from Lahore to the Attari-Wagah Border to catch a glimpse of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and music composer AR Rahman during a promotional event for Main Vaapas Aaunga. After meeting the duo, he shared an emotional note on social media, describing how the interaction briefly made the border feel less divided and celebrating the power of art to bring people together.

Imtiaz and Rahman recently visited the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab as part of the promotions for Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The event, titled "Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts," marked Rahman's first-ever live performance at the border during the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

While the event drew large crowds from India, it also attracted fans from Pakistan. One such fan documented his experience on Instagram, sharing how he made the trip from Lahore after learning that Imtiaz and Rahman would be at the border. "As most Lahori lives 20km from India. So do I. On a Sunday afternoon, those 20km become 20 mins from Gulberg. 20 mins were enough to ponder over an Instagram reel that you saw of Imtiaz Ali saying he will be at the border along with AR Rahman and team? Those 20 mins were long enough to remind you how these two artists have shaped your art for all these years (sic)," he wrote.

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The fan recalled that he had not visited the border since 2004 and had never been comfortable with the idea of borders. He wrote that he believed borders were meaningful only when they were friendly and open. He also reflected on how people on both sides shared the same Punjabi roots, language and culture, despite the divide.

He went on to describe the moment he finally saw the filmmaker.

"I rushed to the border and a friend got me access to zero point. A point where Indians and Pakistanis can meet, talk, greet but cannot touch. As I got there I saw curly white hair, without wasting a second I screamed. IMTIAAAAZZZ. IMTIAAAAZZZ. I think he turned around in Panic (sic)," he wrote.

During the interaction, he told Imtiaz Ali how much he admired his work and how celebrated the filmmaker was in Pakistan. He also spoke about the impact Ali's films, music and storytelling had on an entire generation of filmmakers across the border. Ali responded with a smile and thanked him.

The exchange ended on an emotional note when he told the filmmaker, "Mai Vaapas Aunga."

According to him, the remark was met with cheers and smiles from the Indian side. For a brief moment, he felt the barriers between the two countries had faded and art had brought people together.

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The heartwarming exchange has resonated with many online, particularly because of the themes explored in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Set during the Partition of 1947, the film explores themes of memory, displacement and belonging. According to its official synopsis, it is "A story of love, longing, and belonging rooted in Partition-era migration. Examines memory, nostalgia, and emotional ties to home and loved ones, exploring how the past shapes identity and sustains the human spirit across generations."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Main Vaapas Aaunga is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.