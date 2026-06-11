QF's QSTP Opens Applications For Season 18 Of Stars Of Science

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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has opened applications for Season 18 of Stars of Science – QF's flagship innovation platform dedicated to supporting the next generation of Arab innovators and entrepreneurs.

Applications are now officially open for aspiring entrepreneurs, engineers, scientists, designers, creators, and problem-solvers aged 18–35 from across the Arab world and the global Arab diaspora. Applications will remain open until June 26, 2026, continuing QSTP's mission to spotlight and support Arab innovation on a global stage.

Over nearly two decades, Stars of Science has championed Arab innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific advancement on an international stage, helping support generations of innovators whose ideas have evolved into ventures, technologies, and solutions addressing real-world challenges.

This season, the opportunity extends far beyond the screen. Marking the platform's most ambitious evolution yet, Season 18 introduces an updated format with a stronger focus on venture-building, emerging technologies, innovation storytelling, and the next generation of Arab innovators shaping the future.

The winner will receive a fully supported venture-building experience in Qatar designed to help transform their idea into a real company, including mentorship, strategic guidance, office space, operational support, access to interns, and immersion within one of the region's leading innovation ecosystems.

“Stars of Science opens its doors wider than ever this season to young innovators across the Arab world and its diaspora,” said President of QSTP, Rama Chakaki.“Anyone with an idea can apply, regardless of access to resources or networks. We want to give ambitious youth the tools to turn bold ideas into real ventures using science, technology, and AI to build startups that create lasting impact.”

This new season positions Stars of Science at the intersection of innovation and entrepreneurship, spotlighting a new generation of Arab innovators and founders shaping the future from the region to the world.

Applications are encouraged from innovators, creators, builders, founders, engineers, and entrepreneurs working across AI, gaming, robotics, climate innovation, health-tech, fashion-tech, digital design, engineering, and future-focused entrepreneurship.

From ethical AI and longevity to sustainability, mobility, learning, and human connectivity, the new season reflects the ideas and technologies shaping the future while spotlighting Arab talent leading that transformation.