Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Organises Blood Donation Campaign To Mark World Blood Donor Day

Ashghal Organises Blood Donation Campaign To Mark World Blood Donor Day


2026-06-11 02:11:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its social responsibility commitment and ongoing support for humanitarian and community initiatives, the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has organized a blood donation campaign at its headquarters to mark World Blood Donor Day, in coordination with the Qatar Blood Donation Center of Hamad Medical Corporation.

The campaign witnessed strong participation from Ashghal employees, who volunteered to donate blood in support of this humanitarian initiative, reflecting the values of solidarity and community engagement. The initiative also underscores Ashghal's commitment to raising awareness of the importance of blood donation and contributing to national efforts to ensure an adequate supply of blood units for the healthcare sector.

MENAFN11062026000063011010ID1111242672



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search