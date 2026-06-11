Ashghal Organises Blood Donation Campaign To Mark World Blood Donor Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its social responsibility commitment and ongoing support for humanitarian and community initiatives, the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has organized a blood donation campaign at its headquarters to mark World Blood Donor Day, in coordination with the Qatar Blood Donation Center of Hamad Medical Corporation.

The campaign witnessed strong participation from Ashghal employees, who volunteered to donate blood in support of this humanitarian initiative, reflecting the values of solidarity and community engagement. The initiative also underscores Ashghal's commitment to raising awareness of the importance of blood donation and contributing to national efforts to ensure an adequate supply of blood units for the healthcare sector.