Awqaf Ministry Opens New Mosque In Umm Birka

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Mosques Department, has inaugurated the Saeed bin Salem Al Mohannadi Mosque in the Umm Birka area as part of its ongoing expansion plan to establish mosques and provide religious services across residential communities in line with Qatar's urban growth and population increase.

Built on a 1,307-square-metre plot, the new mosque includes an imam's residence and has been designed according to modern engineering standards to provide a comprehensive and spiritually enriching environment for worshippers.

The mosque was endowed by philanthropist Saeed bin Salem Al Buneid Al Mohannadi, whose contribution reflects the important role of endowments (waqf) in supporting the construction and maintenance of houses of worship and strengthening their role as centres for prayer, remembrance of Allah, and Quran recitation.

The Ministry praised the benefactor's contribution, describing it as one of the greatest forms of ongoing charity (sadaqah jariyah) that will continue to benefit the community for generations. It prayed that the endowment be accepted by Allah and serve as a lasting source of reward for the donor.

It emphasised that the project highlights the significance of waqf as a key partner in community development and reflects the values of generosity and social solidarity that characterize Qatari society.

Endowment donors continue to play a vital role in supporting the construction and development of mosques and other charitable projects that benefit both individuals and society.

Registered as Mosque No. 636, the facility can accommodate up to 400 worshippers, including 350 male worshippers in the main prayer hall and 50 women in a dedicated prayer area.

The mosque also includes integrated service facilities, ablution areas, and a minaret featuring an Islamic architectural design that complements the character of mosques across the country.