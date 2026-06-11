Moj Launches Training Programme With QU Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice, represented by the Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies, has launched a specialised training programme for legal staff in various government entities under the title,“The Legal Aid System within the Scope of Civil Law,” in cooperation with the Legal Aid for Vulnerable Groups research project conducted by a research team at Qatar University's College of Law.

The initiative is supported by a research grant funded by the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council's Qatar National Research Fund.

The programme aims to train participants on the application of legal aid in accordance with national and international legislation, with a focus on developing practical skills in providing legal support to individuals, understanding the role of lawyers and the mechanisms of the Legal Aid Committee, and ensuring compliance with international standards.

On this occasion, Director of the Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khaldi, underscored the importance of the programme, which is being launched for the first time as part of efforts to activate the ministry's specialised training programs to raise awareness of the legal aid system. He said the initiative represents a key pillar in promoting expedited justice by familiarizing legal professionals with the safeguards and procedures available to enable individuals to obtain and defend their rights in accordance with the law.

He added that promoting legal awareness related to legal aid contributes to strengthening justice, enhancing confidence in the judicial system, and ensuring legal support for eligible groups within the country's legislative framework.

The programme is based on the national legislative framework, including the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar, Law No. 23 of 2006 on the Legal Profession and its amendments, as well as United Nations principles.

It is structured around four modules: legal aid in the Qatari system and its constitutional dimensions; the formation and operational mechanisms of the Legal Aid Committee; the duties and responsibilities of court-appointed lawyers and accountability mechanisms; and legal aid in accordance with United Nations principles.

The programme seeks to achieve qualitative outcomes, including the acquisition of specialised legal knowledge, practical application of eligibility standards, enhancement of professional and ethical skills among participants, alignment with international standards, and performance evaluation aimed at strengthening legal expertise and competencies.