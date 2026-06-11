Vodafone Qatar, UDST Honour Winners Of 'Infrastructure Intelligence Hackathon'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) yesterday honoured the winners of the Infrastructure Intelligence Hackathon during a closing ceremony held at the university's campus.

The Hackathon featured ten teams of three to four students working under the theme 'Infrastructure Intelligence: Smart Energy and Telecom Systems using AI and 5G.'

During the ceremony, awards were presented to teams that demonstrated excellence in innovation, technical implementation, and problem-solving.

Prizes were awarded across five categories. Rashid Al-Kaabi, Hamad Al-Kuwari, and Ahmad Zaineldin secured First Place, while Michael Joshua Tendero and Jose Luis Alfonso Sandoval took Second Place, and Mohamed Almejresi, Rayen Cherif, and Mohamed Al Baisoumy earned Third Place. The Best Innovation Award was presented to Seyedeh Hassan, Hafsaa Chohan, and Fadi Mohamed, while Lama Alafaleq and Hiba Sulanki received the Best Industry Relevance Award.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Ali Lari, Assistant Professor of Electrical Power and Renewable Energy at UDST, praised the participants for their outstanding performance throughout the competition.

“The level of innovation, creativity and technical excellence demonstrated by our students has been truly impressive,” he said.

Dr. Lari stressed that“Today, we have seen students apply their knowledge, creativity, and problem-solving skills in a highly competitive environment. The quality of the work presented reflects the talent, determination, and potential of our students. I am incredibly proud of what our students have achieved both as a faculty member and as one of the organisers.”

Dr. Lari emphasised that“Throughout today's event, we witnessed the passion, dedication and hard work shown by all participants. At UDST, we strongly believe in experiential learning, innovation, and meaningful engagement with industry. Events like this provide valuable opportunities for students to challenge themselves, showcase their abilities, and gain experience that extends far beyond the classroom”.

The professor expressed appreciation to Vodafone Qatar for its partnership and support in nurturing young talent.

The professor further acknowledged the support of UDST leadership, including President Dr. Salem Al-Naemi and Vice President Dr. Rashid Bin Lamih, as well as the College of Engineering and Technology, for their continued commitment to student success, innovation and academic excellence.

He also encouraged teams to take pride in their achievements regardless of the competition's outcome. Dr. Lari added,“Whether you receive an award today or not, you should be proud of yourselves. You have demonstrated innovation, resilience, teamwork, and a willingness to take on challenges. These are qualities that will serve you throughout your academic and professional journeys.”

Addressing the participants, Head of Media Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility at Vodafone Qatar, Abdulhadi Al-Sahli, emphasised the importance of investing in young talent and innovation.

“We are always interested in investing in human potential and innovative minds. Technology is important, but it is the people behind the technology who create meaningful impact,” he said.

Al-Sahli added,“We are always thinking about what can benefit society, Qatar, and the region in general. Supporting initiatives such as this hackathon helps create opportunities for young innovators to develop solutions that can contribute to the future.”