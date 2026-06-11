Ceylon Tea Tasting Event In Doha Highlights 50 Years Of Qatar-Sri Lanka Relations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sri Lankan Embassy in Doha on Tuesday organised a Ceylon Tea tasting event to celebrate the heritage of the country's tea industry and the long-standing diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and Sri Lanka.

Titled 'Flavours from Sri Lanka', the event was hosted by the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara in cooperation with the Qatar–Sri Lanka Business Council. It marked the 159th anniversary of Ceylon Tea and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Qatar and Sri Lanka.

The event was attended by Sri Lankan Ambassador to Qatar H E Sithra Khan Azard and Director General of Katara Cultural Village, Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, along with members of the diplomatic corps and other guests.

Speaking at the event the ambassador highlighted that Ceylon Tea continues to symbolise Sri Lanka's resilience, innovation, and enduring commitment to quality. She added that successive generations have contributed to developing and preserving the industry's global reputation, building on the pioneering efforts launched by James Taylor in 1867.

Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Qatar and Sri Lanka, she emphasised the depth and growth of bilateral ties.

“Fifty years ago, our two countries established diplomatic relations, laying the foundation for a partnership that has grown steadily in strength and substance,” said Ambassador Azard.

“Over the past five decades, Sri Lanka and Qatar have developed a relationship built on mutual respect, trust and shared aspirations. Our cooperation has expanded across diverse sectors including trade, investment, aviation, tourism, education, labour, sports and culture. Most importantly, our relationship has been strengthened by the strong people-to-people connections that unite our nations.

“As we celebrate these fifty years of diplomatic relations, we also look forward with optimism to the future.”

The ambassador emphasised that tea has historically played a role in bringing people together, and underscored the human dimension of the diplomatic relations between two countries.

She said,“Around the world, tea has long served as a catalyst for dialogue and understanding. It brings people together across cultures and backgrounds, creating moments of conversation and friendship. In many ways, it symbolises the spirit of Sri Lanka-Qatar relations.”

The event also featured a documentary film tracing the origins and development of Ceylon Tea since the nineteenth century. The film highlighted key historical milestones that contributed to its global reputation, as well as its cultural and economic significance in Sri Lanka.

The event offered guests a tasting of premium Ceylon Tea from various regions of Sri Lanka, along with an assortment of traditional dishes and sweets. The atmosphere reflected the deep cultural and people-to-people ties between Qatar and Sri Lanka.