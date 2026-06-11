403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SFLC.In'srightsline Succeeds In Restoring Content Creator's Blocked Youtube Account
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 10 June 2026: Delhi-based legal not-for-profit organisation SFLC (Software Freedom Law Center, India) today announced a significant win for RightsLine, its free nationwide digital rights helpline, with the full restoration of a content creator's terminated YouTube channel within four days of an appeal filed by SFLC before India's Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC).
Before this appeal was filed, the platform had failed to disclose allegedly infringing content, rejected a valid DMCA counter-notification over a minor technical error, and blocked any resubmission, effectively denying the creator due process and any remedy to restore their channel. The GAC's intervention within four days of appeal filing led to the full restoration of the channel, removal of all strikes, and reinstatement of ad revenue.
“This case demonstrates the power of a time-bound, binding appeals process when standard platform grievance mechanisms fail. While three months of direct communication with YouTube proved fruitless, the GAC resolved the issue in just four days. This outcome also reinforces the core mission of RightsLine: to ensure that Indian citizens never have to navigate digital rights violations without support. RightsLine underlines SFLC's ongoing commitment to making digital rights protection available to every citizen of India, regardless of their age, occupation, legal literacy or technical expertise,”said Mishi Choudhary, Founder of SFLC.
RightsLine, a free and national helpline for individual citizens facing digital rights violations in India, was launched in September 2025. The helpline is equipped to handle complaints across a wide range of digital rights violations, including digital arrests, phishing, and other cyber frauds or scams, content takedowns, social media account suspensions or terminations, seizure of electronic devices, online gender-based violence, or even Internet shutdowns.
All individuals, regardless of their age, occupation or location in India can now report their digital rights violations securely at Users also have the option to anonymously submit a report.
The helpline is accessible 24x7 online for reporting digital rights violations. It offers pro-bono support, direct links to relevant help, and comprehensive resources to help individuals understand and assert their rights. It aims to bridge the gap between affected citizens and the legal support, resources, and guidance they need.
This case also highlights how SFLC is using the GAC to hold Big Tech platforms accountable, especially where platform grievance mechanisms fail users. It's part of SFLC's broader work on platform accountability, content takedowns, and user rights under India's IT Rules.
The GAC, established under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, is a digital appellate body whose decisions are binding on intermediaries. According to publicly available data, the GAC had received 5,989 appeals and disposed of 5,815 cases as of late November 2025, a steep rise from earlier in the year that points to growing awareness of the mechanism among Indian users.
“Digital rights violations are exceedingly common in India. Citizens facing digital arrests, UPI scams or phishing frauds, content creators losing their account, journalists facing device seizure, women harassed online, all of them needs a place to begin. RightsLine is that starting point, available to all affected users in India regardless of their age, location, background, or profession,” said Ms Choudhary.
SFLC's ongoing research on the functioning of the GAC, including findings obtained through Right to Information requests, has identified concerns regarding transparency. GAC orders are not publicly accessible, and data relating to intermediaries against whom appeals are filed is reportedly not systematically maintained. SFLC has argued that greater transparency is necessary to strengthen accountability and public confidence in the mechanism.
ABOUT SFLC
SFLC is a donor-supported legal services organization that has united lawyers, policy analysts, technologists, business professionals, students, and citizens to protect freedom in the digital world since 2010. In discussions of technology where Industry and Governments have representations, we endeavor to present the rights of Indian citizens. We fight the good fight in keeping the Internet open, secure, and safe for all.
Our objective is to help Indian policymakers make informed and just decisions in the use and adoption of technology for the production of pro-humanity IT. We promote innovation and open access to knowledge by helping developers make great Free and Open Source Software, protecting citizens' privacy and civil liberties in the digital world. This is achieved through education, original research, policy engagement, and the provision of free legal services.
We will continue our fight to defend the digital rights of citizens and look forward to your support. Thank you very much for your time and consideration.
Before this appeal was filed, the platform had failed to disclose allegedly infringing content, rejected a valid DMCA counter-notification over a minor technical error, and blocked any resubmission, effectively denying the creator due process and any remedy to restore their channel. The GAC's intervention within four days of appeal filing led to the full restoration of the channel, removal of all strikes, and reinstatement of ad revenue.
“This case demonstrates the power of a time-bound, binding appeals process when standard platform grievance mechanisms fail. While three months of direct communication with YouTube proved fruitless, the GAC resolved the issue in just four days. This outcome also reinforces the core mission of RightsLine: to ensure that Indian citizens never have to navigate digital rights violations without support. RightsLine underlines SFLC's ongoing commitment to making digital rights protection available to every citizen of India, regardless of their age, occupation, legal literacy or technical expertise,”said Mishi Choudhary, Founder of SFLC.
RightsLine, a free and national helpline for individual citizens facing digital rights violations in India, was launched in September 2025. The helpline is equipped to handle complaints across a wide range of digital rights violations, including digital arrests, phishing, and other cyber frauds or scams, content takedowns, social media account suspensions or terminations, seizure of electronic devices, online gender-based violence, or even Internet shutdowns.
All individuals, regardless of their age, occupation or location in India can now report their digital rights violations securely at Users also have the option to anonymously submit a report.
The helpline is accessible 24x7 online for reporting digital rights violations. It offers pro-bono support, direct links to relevant help, and comprehensive resources to help individuals understand and assert their rights. It aims to bridge the gap between affected citizens and the legal support, resources, and guidance they need.
This case also highlights how SFLC is using the GAC to hold Big Tech platforms accountable, especially where platform grievance mechanisms fail users. It's part of SFLC's broader work on platform accountability, content takedowns, and user rights under India's IT Rules.
The GAC, established under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, is a digital appellate body whose decisions are binding on intermediaries. According to publicly available data, the GAC had received 5,989 appeals and disposed of 5,815 cases as of late November 2025, a steep rise from earlier in the year that points to growing awareness of the mechanism among Indian users.
“Digital rights violations are exceedingly common in India. Citizens facing digital arrests, UPI scams or phishing frauds, content creators losing their account, journalists facing device seizure, women harassed online, all of them needs a place to begin. RightsLine is that starting point, available to all affected users in India regardless of their age, location, background, or profession,” said Ms Choudhary.
SFLC's ongoing research on the functioning of the GAC, including findings obtained through Right to Information requests, has identified concerns regarding transparency. GAC orders are not publicly accessible, and data relating to intermediaries against whom appeals are filed is reportedly not systematically maintained. SFLC has argued that greater transparency is necessary to strengthen accountability and public confidence in the mechanism.
ABOUT SFLC
SFLC is a donor-supported legal services organization that has united lawyers, policy analysts, technologists, business professionals, students, and citizens to protect freedom in the digital world since 2010. In discussions of technology where Industry and Governments have representations, we endeavor to present the rights of Indian citizens. We fight the good fight in keeping the Internet open, secure, and safe for all.
Our objective is to help Indian policymakers make informed and just decisions in the use and adoption of technology for the production of pro-humanity IT. We promote innovation and open access to knowledge by helping developers make great Free and Open Source Software, protecting citizens' privacy and civil liberties in the digital world. This is achieved through education, original research, policy engagement, and the provision of free legal services.
We will continue our fight to defend the digital rights of citizens and look forward to your support. Thank you very much for your time and consideration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment