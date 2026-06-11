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2XL Home Launches Its Summer 2026 Campaign: Perfect Summer Escape
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2026: 2XL Home presents its Summer 2026 collection, the Perfect Summer Escape, a seasonally curated edit of furniture, décor, and home accessories designed to transform living spaces into personal retreats of calm, warmth, and refined summer living.
Inspired by those who know what true luxury at home means, the Summer 2026 collection captures the design philosophy of 2XL Home with raw textures in the sun, earthy neutrals, and soothing fabrics to create spaces that are beautifully still. This isn't just a summer sale. It's a call to rethink the home as a personal retreat.
A Collection Built for Sophisticated Summer Living
The Summer 2026 collection includes living, dining, bedroom, and outdoor furniture. The collection focuses on natural materials, organic shapes, and warm, earthy tones to create a soothing vibe. Pieces range from comfy, deep sofas to decor that sparkles at sunset.
Each item was picked to boost your home's atmosphere during summertime, blending calmness with something special. So whether you're relaxing or enjoying outdoor gatherings, this collection elevates your space in a quiet yet luxurious way. Whether furnishing a full room or completing a space with the right accessories, the Summer 2026 edit provides everything needed to shape a home that feels like an escape.
Discover the 2XL Home Summer 2026 Collection
"Summer at its finest is not loud. It is the room that feels cooler the moment you walk in. The fabric that makes you forget the heat outside. The light that settles in the afternoon and makes everything look golden. We did not design this collection for a season. We designed it for a feeling, one you will want to come home to, every single day." - 2XL Home, Summer 2026
The Summer 2026 edit covers every corner of the home, from deeply cushioned living room sofas and linen-toned bedroom pieces to natural wood dining sets and relaxed furniture. Rugs, cushions, throws, and decorative accents complete the picture across every category, making it easy to refresh a single room or reimagine the entire home.
Upgrade Your Space This Summer With 25–75% Off
To mark the campaign, 2XL Home is offering 25 - 75% off across all product lines, one of the most significant summer sale events. The full offer is available in-store across 2XL Home showrooms in the UAE and online at 2xlhome, giving customers across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi access to the best furniture deals this summer through whichever channel suits them best.
About 2XL Home
2XL Home is a leading brand in the luxury furniture market in the UAE. They offer furniture, décor, and accessories to elevate your house. With a polished look, there are stories behind each design and skillful work. Inspired by various cultures, they cater to folks all over the UAE and beyond.
Availability:
Check out the summer sale at 2XL Home and grab the collection for a luxurious upgrade of your home at an accessible rate.
Explore the Summer Collection 2026:
For Furniture Collection:
For Home Accessories Collection:
Inspired by those who know what true luxury at home means, the Summer 2026 collection captures the design philosophy of 2XL Home with raw textures in the sun, earthy neutrals, and soothing fabrics to create spaces that are beautifully still. This isn't just a summer sale. It's a call to rethink the home as a personal retreat.
A Collection Built for Sophisticated Summer Living
The Summer 2026 collection includes living, dining, bedroom, and outdoor furniture. The collection focuses on natural materials, organic shapes, and warm, earthy tones to create a soothing vibe. Pieces range from comfy, deep sofas to decor that sparkles at sunset.
Each item was picked to boost your home's atmosphere during summertime, blending calmness with something special. So whether you're relaxing or enjoying outdoor gatherings, this collection elevates your space in a quiet yet luxurious way. Whether furnishing a full room or completing a space with the right accessories, the Summer 2026 edit provides everything needed to shape a home that feels like an escape.
Discover the 2XL Home Summer 2026 Collection
"Summer at its finest is not loud. It is the room that feels cooler the moment you walk in. The fabric that makes you forget the heat outside. The light that settles in the afternoon and makes everything look golden. We did not design this collection for a season. We designed it for a feeling, one you will want to come home to, every single day." - 2XL Home, Summer 2026
The Summer 2026 edit covers every corner of the home, from deeply cushioned living room sofas and linen-toned bedroom pieces to natural wood dining sets and relaxed furniture. Rugs, cushions, throws, and decorative accents complete the picture across every category, making it easy to refresh a single room or reimagine the entire home.
Upgrade Your Space This Summer With 25–75% Off
To mark the campaign, 2XL Home is offering 25 - 75% off across all product lines, one of the most significant summer sale events. The full offer is available in-store across 2XL Home showrooms in the UAE and online at 2xlhome, giving customers across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi access to the best furniture deals this summer through whichever channel suits them best.
About 2XL Home
2XL Home is a leading brand in the luxury furniture market in the UAE. They offer furniture, décor, and accessories to elevate your house. With a polished look, there are stories behind each design and skillful work. Inspired by various cultures, they cater to folks all over the UAE and beyond.
Availability:
Check out the summer sale at 2XL Home and grab the collection for a luxurious upgrade of your home at an accessible rate.
Explore the Summer Collection 2026:
For Furniture Collection:
For Home Accessories Collection:
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