KDB Public School Ghaziabad Top CBSE Affiliated School Since 1950

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2026 1:12 am - KDB Public School has steadily emerged as a dependable and trustworthy educational institution committed to nurturing the potential of young minds through its academic programs as well as all-around development initiatives.

KDB Public School: A Trusted Name in Quality Education

Choosing the right school for their child's future is one of the most important decisions parents make, and selecting the best school in Ghaziabad is certainly of prime importance. A truly great educational institution not only encourages academic rigor but also builds self-confidence, leadership skills, creative thinking, and good moral values among young children.

KDB Public School has steadily emerged as a dependable and trustworthy educational institution committed to nurturing the potential of young minds through its academic programs as well as all-around development initiatives. The teaching methodology of the institution is undeniably student-centric and emphasizes on developing a sense of inquiry, creativity, and critical analysis among the young ones. The experienced academicians at KDB Public School and conducive learning environment of the institution help students receive guidance in acquiring good learning techniques along with the knowledge that is needed to succeed both personally and academically. The school believes that learning is a life-long process that empowers students to grow into responsible citizens and has combined the value of traditional teachings with modern-day pedagogical approaches, making it a perfect blend for a comprehensive educational experience which prepares them well for the challenges of tomorrow and thus making KDB Public School stand out to many families looking for the best school in Ghaziabad due to its unwavering commitment to all-around student development, academics, discipline, and personality building.

Why Parents Choose KDB Public School:

1. Student-focused learning environment

2. Experienced and qualified teachers

3. Strong emphasis on values and discipline

4. Modern teaching methodologies

5. Holistic development programs

6. Academic Excellence Through Innovative Learning

KDB Public School excels in its commitment to academic excellence. Students are instructed in a comprehensively designed curriculum with the intent of helping them develop not only a deep conceptual understanding of subjects but also practical knowledge of how to use what they have learned in real life. The teaching method employed in the classrooms focuses on moving beyond rote learning and encourages student interaction, participation in projects and debates in classroom discussions, as well as problem-solving activities in a classroom setup, all of which help the students develop critical thinking and analytical abilities, indispensable for the present competitive era. KDB Public School effectively uses modern teaching technologies to create learning sessions that are not only engaging but also informative. Continuous guidance and support in terms of academics are offered to the students through periodic assessments, which allows the students to systematically work on improving their performance. Communication, confidence, and independent learning abilities, which are necessary for success in the long run, are also a great area of focus for KDB Public School and hence, for families seeking the best school in Ghaziabad, its comprehensive approach towards academic distinction remains highly attractive.



Academic Highlights:

1. Concept-based learning approach

2. Smart classroom teaching methods

3. Regular assessments and progress monitoring

4. Individual attention for students

5. Focus on communication and critical thinking skills

6. Holistic Development Beyond the Classroom

Beyond the syllabus and classroom, KDB Public School has an earnest belief in offering a holistic form of education that goes beyond textbooks and examinations, thus comprising of extracurricular activities like sports, cultural activities, arts, leadership development programs, and public speaking competitions, among other things which aim to uncover the students' inner talent, thereby developing the self-confidence of the students. Along with uncovering their hidden talents, it also develops life skills such as teamwork, discipline, time management, and leadership qualities among the young learners. The school conducts and organizes events and competitions regularly for the students to not only showcase their skills but also gain new experiences to expand their horizons. Physical fitness is also of utmost importance, and through sports, students are led towards developing healthy lifestyles and a positive state of well-being. By providing students with varied opportunities for personal development, KDB Public School ensure the creation of well-rounded individuals who can perform exceptionally well in all aspects of life, which make it one of the best schools in Ghaziabad where the school aims to nurture both intellectual and personal excellence and develop individuals who can turn into future leaders of the world.

Extracurricular Opportunities:

1. Sports and physical education

2. Music, dance, and cultural activities

3. Art and creative development programs

4. Debate and public speaking competitions

5. Leadership and personality development workshops

6. Modern Infrastructure, Safety, and a Bright Future

The environment at a school plays an integral role in the holistic development of a child, and KDB Public School offers state-of-the-art facilities conducive for better learning and personal well-being. Spacious classrooms, a well-stocked resource center, and several other amenities combine together to create an engaging environment for students, where security is paramount for parents and students and the overall disciplined environment creates a secure setting for learning, with well-qualified and experienced teachers striving for students' all-round academic and emotional development. Character building along with honesty, respect, responsibility, and compassion helps students grow into valuable contributors for society, hence making KDB Public School a worthy contender for the best school in Ghaziabad for parents and also for students who gain a complete package of academics, modern-day learning environment, high security standards, and personality development which all combined equip them for the future and help them gain the confidence to face life head-on and excel not only in higher education but also beyond.

Key Advantages of KDB Public School:

1. Safe and supportive campus environment

2. Modern infrastructure and facilities

3. Focus on character and value-based education

4. Strong academic and extracurricular balance

5. Commitment to student success and future readiness

KDB Public School continues to inspire learning, encourage growth, and empower students to achieve their full potential, making it one of the best schools in Ghaziabad for quality education and holistic development.

Fee Structure for the session of 2026-27: