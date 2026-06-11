Kuwait Temporarily Shuts Down Airspace Amid Iranian Attacks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Kuwait announced temporary closure of the country's airspace effective as of Thursday morning.

The DGCA said that starting at 4:50am on June 11 the Kuwaiti airspace was closed with flights being diverted to alternative airports. This will continue until the threat subsides, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of air navigation and passengers.

This measure was taken due to the Iranian attacks on Kuwait and the potential risks to civil aviation in the region, the Directorate said in a statement.

The Directorate affirmed that it is continuously monitoring the developments in coordination with relevant authorities in Kuwait, assuring the airspace will reopen, and air traffic will resume as soon as the situation is resolved and the threat has been eliminated, as assessed by the relevant authorities.

The Directorate urged passengers and airlines to follow official updates and adhere to all relevant instructions and guidelines.