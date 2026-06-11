Strict Penalties, Including Closures, For Summer Work Ban Violations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting workers from heat stress during the summer season through a combination of strict enforcement measures, regular inspections and expanded awareness campaigns, including the launch of a new“Campaign Ambassadors” initiative aimed at reaching workers directly at their workplaces.

Speaking to Al Rayyan TV recently, Hamad Al Buraidi Al Marri, Head of the Awareness Team at the Ministry of Labour, said the ministry continues to implement its Heat Stress Prevention Campaign to safeguard workers' health and ensure compliance with occupational safety and health regulations.

Al Marri stressed that the ministry adopts a strict approach toward violations of the summer working hours regulations.

He explained that inspectors from the Occupational Safety and Health Department conduct regular inspections across all regions of the country to monitor compliance with the ban on outdoor work during peak heat hours.

He noted that if a violation is confirmed, the Minister of Labour may order the temporary closure of the worksite where the breach occurred.

These measures, he said, are intended to ensure employers adhere to regulations designed to protect workers from heat-related illnesses and occupational hazards associated with extreme temperatures.

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Al Marri clarified that the restrictions apply not only to workers in direct sunlight but also to those working in enclosed or shaded locations that lack adequate ventilation and may expose employees to heat stress.

Al Marri explained that workers are permitted to carry out their duties until 10am, after which work must stop during the hottest period of the day. Activities may resume at 3:30pm, when temperatures begin to decrease. The regulation is aimed at reducing workers' exposure to extreme heat and preventing heat-related health complications.

As part of efforts to further strengthen awareness among workers, the Ministry of Labour launched“Ambassadors Programme” in cooperation with the Workers Support and Insurance Fund. The initiative seeks to enhance communication with workers and ensure that health and safety messages reach them effectively.

According to Al Marri, the ambassadors will deliver awareness sessions in multiple languages, enabling workers to receive information in their native languages and better understand the risks of heat stress and the preventive measures available to them.