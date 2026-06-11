Kahramaa Launches Awareness Campaign 'Keep It Sustained'

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Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has announced the launch of its Summer 2026 awareness campaign under the slogan“Keep it Sustained”, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote a culture of responsible consumption and reinforce the principles of environmental sustainability within Qatari society.

The launch comes in line with the summer season, which witnesses a notable increase in electricity and water consumption due to the intensive use of air conditioning systems and the growing demand for resources. This, in turn, places additional pressure on the electricity network and leads to increased loads during peak hours.

The campaign aims to drive sustainable behavioural change in the use of electricity and water by raising community awareness on the importance of optimal resource utilization, contributing to the stability of the electricity network, and reducing carbon emissions, in support of achieving sustainable development goals in the State of Qatar.

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The“We Want It to Last” campaign is built around four main pillars to ensure a sustainable and impactful outcome. They are 'Electric Load Management' for raising awareness among consumers on the importance of distributing the use of high-load electrical appliances and avoiding their operation during peak hours and 'Improving Building and Appliance Efficiency' for encouraging the use of high-efficiency appliances and the adoption of smart systems to control and optimise consumption.

Others are 'Conserving Water Consumption and Air Conditioning Use' for promoting best practices such as setting optimal air conditioning temperatures and adopting modern irrigation technologies and 'Transition Towards Smart Behaviour' for leveraging smart solutions and technologies to monitor and manage consumption efficiently.

The campaign relies on a set of simple and impactful messages aimed at supporting behavioural change, most notably improving the efficiency of air conditioning usage, avoiding the operation of high-load electrical appliances during peak hours (from 12pm to 6pm). Using energy-efficient appliances and promptly repairing water leaks to minimise wastage.

The campaign will run over a period of three months (June - August 2026) and will include a range of initiatives and interactive activities, such as community challenges to enhance public engagement, on-ground events and field activities, intensive digital awareness campaigns across various platforms and partnerships with government and private sector entities.

Kahramaa also relies on a set of performance indicators to measure the campaign's impact and assess the achievement of its objectives. It emphasised that the success of the campaign relies primarily on community awareness and engagement, noting that every simple act of responsible consumption contributes to achieving a significant and lasting impact.

The“We Want It to Last” campaign represents an open national call for every individual to actively participate in preserving natural resources, enhancing quality of life, and ensuring their sustainability for future generations.