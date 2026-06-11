Azerbaijani Oil Scales Up In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, increased by $1.09, or 1.14%, on June 10 from the previous level, coming in at $96.36 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.09, or 1.17%, to $94.04 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $1.03, or 1.52%, to $68.90 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.05, or 1.12%, to $94.81 per barrel.

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