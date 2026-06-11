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Uzbekistan, Japan Agree On Strategic Co-Op For Sustainable Development

Uzbekistan, Japan Agree On Strategic Co-Op For Sustainable Development


2026-06-11 02:06:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and Japan have agreed to deepen cooperation across a range of economic and social sectors, including energy efficiency, agriculture, healthcare, and workforce development, following high-level talks in Tashkent.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The meeting brought together a Japanese delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Uzbekistan, Kenji Hirata, and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov. The discussions were also attended by Sakai Mamoru, head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Office in Uzbekistan, Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Otabek Fazilkarimov, Deputy Health Minister Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, and other officials.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and explored opportunities for expanding cooperation in areas aimed at strengthening economic growth, social development, and human capital.

Key topics included enhancing collaboration on energy efficiency and resource conservation through the adoption of innovative technologies, developing joint agricultural projects with a focus on livestock farming, and expanding the "One Village – One Product" initiative to promote local manufacturing and create employment opportunities in rural communities.

The parties also discussed closer cooperation in healthcare, including measures to improve the quality of medical services and implement modern healthcare projects, as well as initiatives focused on education, workforce training, and the development of skilled professionals.

A major outcome of the meeting was the exchange of notes for two new projects supported by JICA.

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