Russian Forces Strike Infrastructure In Konotop, Cutting Gas Supply To Part Of City

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported this on Telegram.

“...there was an attack on the city's transportation infrastructure...,” the message reads.

Debris from downed Russian drone hits passenger train in, causing delays

Prior to this, he noted:“The strike at 7:01 a.m. hit the city's infrastructure. Part of the city is without gas supply, and residential buildings have been damaged.”

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces shot down 195 out of 221 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine starting the evening of June 10.