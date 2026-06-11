Russian Forces Strike Infrastructure In Konotop, Cutting Gas Supply To Part Of City
“...there was an attack on the city's transportation infrastructure...,” the message reads.Read also: Debris from downed Russian drone hits passenger train in Sumy, causing delays
Prior to this, he noted:“The strike at 7:01 a.m. hit the city's infrastructure. Part of the city is without gas supply, and residential buildings have been damaged.”
As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces shot down 195 out of 221 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine starting the evening of June 10.
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