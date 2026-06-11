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Notification On The Appointment Of A Member Of The Board Of UAB Urbo Bankas


2026-06-11 02:03:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter -“the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

The Bank hereby informs you that on 10 June 2026 Modestas Sutkaitis was elected as the sixth member of the Board at the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Bank. Modestas Sutkaitis has been the Head of the Bank's Innovation and Technology Division since June 2023. The Management Board of the Bank currently consists of the Chairman of the Management Board Marius Arlauskas, Board members Igor Kovalčuk, Snieguolė Kudrevičienė, Andrius Bernotas and Julius Ivaška.

Modestas Sutkaitis will start his duties as a member of the Board when the permission of the Bank of Lithuania is received.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail ...


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