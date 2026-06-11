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Implenia Strengthens Its Engineering And Planning Capabilities Through The Acquisition Of Zigmo Engineering
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Glattpark (Opfikon), 11 June 2026 – On 29 May 2026, Implenia signed a purchase agreement to acquire Zigmo Engineering (signing). Zigmo Engineering is a structural engineering and building design specialist based in Frankenthal, with a workforce of more than 70 highly qualified employees across five locations in Germany. The transfer of Zigmo Engineering to the Implenia Group is expected to be completed on 13 July 2026 (closing).
Zigmo Engineering's services are the perfect addition to the existing service portfolio of the Service Solutions division, reinforcing its efforts to position itself as the leading engineering and design service provider in Germany and Switzerland. Zigmo Engineering's focus on BIM-supported structural engineering, building design, model-based processes and expertise pertaining to the Water Resources Act (WHG) and the Water Safety Ordinance (AwSV) reduces the need for rework while paving the way for well-founded decisions and a high degree of reliability in execution. Zigmo Engineering and Implenia have successfully collaborated as partners on various projects previously.
Jens Vollmar, CEO of Implenia, on the acquisition of Zigmo Engineering:“With this acquisition, we are continuing to expand our business in high-margin areas along the value chain. In line with our strategy, our aim is to continue to grow in the field of engineering and building design in the German market. Implenia offers an ideal environment for Zigmo to develop successfully and benefit from shared synergies.”
Frank Hüther, former owner of Zigmo Engineering, added:“Implenia is the best new owner to ensure a viable succession plan. Digitalisation and involvement in the early stages of projects are key priorities for the two parties, and both the business and our employees will have excellent opportunities for development within the Group.”
Zigmo Engineering's services are the perfect addition to the existing service portfolio of the Service Solutions division, reinforcing its efforts to position itself as the leading engineering and design service provider in Germany and Switzerland. Zigmo Engineering's focus on BIM-supported structural engineering, building design, model-based processes and expertise pertaining to the Water Resources Act (WHG) and the Water Safety Ordinance (AwSV) reduces the need for rework while paving the way for well-founded decisions and a high degree of reliability in execution. Zigmo Engineering and Implenia have successfully collaborated as partners on various projects previously.
Jens Vollmar, CEO of Implenia, on the acquisition of Zigmo Engineering:“With this acquisition, we are continuing to expand our business in high-margin areas along the value chain. In line with our strategy, our aim is to continue to grow in the field of engineering and building design in the German market. Implenia offers an ideal environment for Zigmo to develop successfully and benefit from shared synergies.”
Frank Hüther, former owner of Zigmo Engineering, added:“Implenia is the best new owner to ensure a viable succession plan. Digitalisation and involvement in the early stages of projects are key priorities for the two parties, and both the business and our employees will have excellent opportunities for development within the Group.”
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