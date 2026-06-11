SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SFC Energy AG to showcase next-generation tactical and autonomous defense fuel cell developments and combat-proven hybrid energy solutions at Eurosatory 2026

11.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG to showcase next-generation tactical and autonomous defense fuel cell developments and combat-proven hybrid energy solutions at Eurosatory 2026

Presentation of the NGTFC 100 portable fuel cell solution, currently being developed for tactical energy supply and drone charging

Introduction of the EFOY ProShelter for long-term autonomous operations in Arctic environments

Combat-proven fuel cell solutions for portable and mobile defense applications Advanced LAPS power supply systems for high-energy laser (HEL) and directed energy weapon (DEW) applications Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 11 June 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578 ), an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, will showcase its latest low-signature and mission-critical power solutions at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris from 15 to 19 June 2026. At Booth GH 304, Hall 6, SFC will present a comprehensive portfolio of portable tactical power solutions, autonomous off-grid energy systems, and advanced power management technologies for modern military operations. Combining the company's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management expertise, the technologies to be showcased address the rapidly growing demand for resilient, field-deployable, and low-signature energy solutions across defense and security applications. Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG:“Modern military operations are becoming increasingly electrified, mobile, and autonomous. The growing deployment of drones, sensor systems, high-energy lasers, communication technologies, and directed energy applications is significantly increasing the demand for resilient and rapidly deployable power solutions. These applications require long-lasting, low-signature energy sources that can operate reliably in demanding environments. Our combat-proven fuel cell and power management technologies help armed forces increase operational endurance and safety, reduce the logistical burden, lower resupply risks, and ensure reliable power supply wherever mission readiness is critical.” Portable and tactical power solutions A key highlight at Eurosatory 2026 will be the unveiling of the NGTFC 100 portable fuel cell solution, currently being developed for modern tactical operations and expeditionary deployments. The lightweight system supports drone charging, BB-2590 battery charging, six-pack battery systems, as well as anti-drone and communication systems in the field. Designed for mobile and rapidly deployable defense applications, the NGTFC 100 significantly extends operational endurance while reducing the logistical burden associated with conventional battery deployments. Its low acoustic and thermal signature makes the system suitable for covert, mission-critical, and combat operations. SFC will also showcase its combat-proven JENNY and EMILY fuel cell series, including JENNY 600S, JENNY 1200, and EMILY 3000, designed for portable, mobile, and onboard tactical power applications. In addition, the EMILY 12000 fuel cell product study will be on display as part of a fully integrated plug-and-play power solution – including batteries and AC/DC interfaces. This solution enables an autonomous, scalable, and low-maintenance power supply for a wide range of loads, e.g., drone chargers, ground observation systems, or other mission-critical systems for civil, defense, or military applications. Autonomous power for remote and harsh environments Another highlight at Eurosatory 2026 will be the introduction of the EFOY ProShelter, a long-term autonomous hybrid power station designed for critical remote and defense applications, including Arctic environments and remote outpost locations. The integrated shelter solution combines EFOY fuel cells, methanol fuel cartridges, and renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power to create a highly reliable off-grid energy system capable of autonomous operation for 12 to 36 months. The system is designed for Arctic missions, remote surveillance, border monitoring, communication nodes, and critical infrastructure applications. Advanced power solutions for directed energy applications Within its Clean Power Management segment, SFC will present advanced power supply solutions for high-energy laser (HEL), directed energy weapon (DEW), and other power-intensive defense applications. The LAPS modules and LAPS-Rack systems are modular high-power AC/DC and DC/DC power supplies designed for mission-critical environments. The scalable systems enable flexible integration into advanced defense platforms and support highly energy-intensive applications requiring stable and reliable power delivery. Featuring liquid-cooled architectures, galvanically isolated digital interfaces, and double safety interlock technology (PLe), the systems ensure stable and reliable operation in demanding defense environments. Eurosatory conference program As part of the official Eurosatory conference program, SFC will also host the presentation: “ALL-Stealth Power: Low-signature power supply for modern battlefields”

18 June 2026 | 16:00–16:30

Speaker: Christian Böhm, Senior Vice President of SFC Energy AG The presentation will address the growing importance of low-signature and self-sufficient energy supply solutions for modern military operations and demonstrate how advanced fuel cell technologies help increase survivability, operational capability, and mission endurance under real combat conditions. SFC welcomes customers, partners, and industry representatives to Booth GH 304, Hall 6 at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris from 15 to 19 June 2026. For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.

About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure. Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy's reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries. Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578 ).

SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: ...

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